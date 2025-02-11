Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's wait for a trophy will continue until May after being knocked out of the League Cup by Newcastle United in midweek - and with a striker acquisition in the summer having a major bearing on any potential success at the Emirates Stadium, it has seen Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram linked to try and turn the tide.

Whilst the Spaniard has had a positive spell in north London having taken Arsenal from Europa League qualification hopefuls to Premier League challengers three years in a row, the next step in his tenure will be to win trophies - and he could do that with the addition of Thuram to his ranks, in a surprise summer move.

Report: Arsenal 'Have Their Eye' on Marcus Thuram

The report by Tuttosport, via FC Inter News, states that despite Thuram only scoring one goal so far in 2025, he has maintained a high standard of performance throughout - and with that in mind, Arsenal have their eye on the Frenchman.

The Gunners have been in the market for a striker for quite some time, and having failed to land RB Leipzig man Benjamin Sesko in the summer and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins this winter, they may turn to Thuram to lead their line.

The report states that Arsenal are keen on his services alongside Inter teammate Lautaro Martinez and Fiorentina star Moise Kean in a mass scouting effort from Serie A - though Thuram's contract contains a €85million (£71million) release clause, which the Gunners may have to activate in order to land their man.

Marcus Thuram's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =1st Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.8 1st Match rating 7.46 1st

Thuram, 27, has had an unorthodox career path. Starting out at French outfit Sochaux, he only scored once in 43 games in eastern France before earning a move to top-flight outfit Guingamp. Having a productive season in the 2018/19 campaign with nine Ligue 1 strikes in just 32 games, that saw him move to Borussia Monchengladbach - and it was in the Bundesliga where his career took off.

44 goals in just 134 games for the Borussia-Park side saw him become one of their star players with 13 league goals in just 30 outings back in the 2022/23 campaign, though his expiring contract saw him opt for a move to Inter on a free transfer. Once again, Thuram hit 13 league strikes to equal his best-ever career tally in his debut Serie A campaign, and this season he's done so again in the space of just 24 games to show that he's now in his prime, being called 'world-class' by football analyst Zach Lowy.

Thuram Dynamic Could Change Arsenal's Fortunes

The Gunners lack someone with a direct threat up front

For the Gunners, that experience across various leagues and European competitions could be vital for Arteta if his side are to advance in the top-flight and finally record a Premier League trophy win under his tutelage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Thuram has two goals in 29 caps for France.

Failure already this season in the FA Cup and League Cup means that either a late title push or a strong Champions League run could end their five-year wait for a major accolade, but Thuram would be able to add to that bullishness away from home to give them more of an all-rounded squad, due to his pace and physicality.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.

