Arsenal have devised a shortlist of strikers ahead of the summer transfer window with Ollie Watkins being one of those options, according to Fichajes.

It looks set to be another nearly season for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side are second in the Premier League at the time of writing, the position in which they have finished for the last two straight seasons. With the Gunners being out of both domestic cups, the Champions League remains the only competition that Arsenal have a realistic shot at winning.

Much has been said of Arsenal’s striker options this season, or more so, the lack thereof. Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury at the start of 2025, with Kai Havertz being ruled out for the remainder of the season just weeks later, meaning that Arsenal have been forced to deploy midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker.

Jesus and Havertz had both displayed shaky form across the season, sparking debates over whether Arsenal needed reinforcements at the number nine. When they both went down with injury, it came as a shock that the Gunners chose not to sign a striker before the January transfer window closed.

Now, it would seem that Arsenal have an eye on the upcoming summer window, with a shortlist of strikers having been drawn up.

Arsenal Keen on Watkins

Striker one of many potential options

Fichajes have reported that Watkins is one of a seven-man shortlist that Arsenal have for potential striker targets. The Aston Villa man has made a name for himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable number nines, having had a particularly strong run of form under manager Unai Emery which has seen Watkins labelled as "world-class" by Up the Villa on YouTube.

Ollie Watkins 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 29 13 6 2,066' Champions League 9 1 2 628' FA Cup 2 0 2 172'

It is no secret that Arsenal are keen on Watkins, having looked to sign the England international before the January transfer deadline. At 29 years old, Watkins is well within his prime years as a player and would offer the Gunners a reliable focal point that their team so desperately needs.

Whether a deal can be struck remains to be seen. The Athletic reported that Villa have put a £60 million pricetag on Watkins. Particularly after the sale of Jhon Duran, Villa are most likely in a comfortable financial position with no real need to sell Watkins. There will surely be a price, however, that the Villans can not say no to.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 10/03/2025)