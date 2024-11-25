Arsenal failed to sign a striker in the summer, which has led to calls for them to improve their front line with urgency in the coming transfer windows - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could look to revive a deal for Benjamin Sesko in the summer of 2025 after falling short in a bid to sign him earlier this year, though they could also be interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were all in the race to sign the Slovenian after a solid first Bundesliga campaign with RB Leipzig, but although there was Premier League interest, the youngster opted to sign a new contract at the German outfit to prolong his development as a first-class player. However, that hasn't deterred Mikel Arteta according to Jacobs - and a deal could be revisited in the summer for either Sesko or a new move for Isak.

Sesko Came Under Premier League Interest in The Summer

The Slovenian is still on the radar of many clubs

Sesko was rumoured to have a £55million release clause at Leipzig last summer, which looked to tempt Arsenal, United and Chelsea to make a move for the 'incredible' striker's services. A cheap deal in the current market when you consider that other strikers such as Rasmus Hojlund moved for Old Trafford for a fee north of £70million, it was no wonder there was interest in Sesko - but he remains in the Bundesliga for the time being.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 734 4th Goals 3 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.6 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =4th Match rating 6.85 12th

The Slovenian has three goals in 10 starts in the Bundesliga this season, with Leipzig sitting third in the table, and it was perhaps a great decision for him to remain at the club where his development will be prioritised in a league where it is notoriously easier to score than the Premier League - but he could make the step-up soon.

Jacobs: Arsenal Move For Sesko 'More Economic'

The Gunners are in need of an out-and-out striker

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Arsenal will wait to understand if Sesko will be available to sign next summer - and if not, they could make a move for Isak despite his steep price.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has been in fine form for RB Leipzig with 17 goals in 42 Bundesliga games.

However, Sesko makes more sense economically and that could see him move to the Emirates. Jacobs said:

"From Arsenal's point of view, I am still told they will wait to understand if Sesko is possible next summer. "Isak is also an appealing and long-standing target, and in many ways a bit of a dream one. Even if Newcastle decided to sell in summer 2025, suitors are going to have to pay a steep price. "Some of Arsenal's other options, including Sesko, would prove more economical in terms of both fee and wage."

Sesko Gamble Could Prove to Be Good For Arsenal

A young striker who could blossom is always a calculated risk

Isak is Premier League proven, and having scored 35 goals in just 61 Premier League games, he would be the better signing as it would take the Swede less time to assimilate to the league. However, Sesko does boast four years on Isak and there is every chance that he could adapt to the Premier League in a better fashion than the former Real Sociedad striker.

If Arsenal do plump for Sesko, it could see him emulate what Isak has - and for a cheaper fee and with years to improve, it would mark a superb signing.

Related Arsenal Must Get Rid of £162k-p/w Dud in January After Arteta Decision Arsenal ought to consider cutting Raheem Sterling's loan short in January, after Mikel Arteta didn't start him against Nottingham Forest.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-11-24.