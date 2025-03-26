Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Leicester City forward Bilal El Khannouss, according to AfricaFoot.

The Morocco international joined the Foxes last summer as they looked to bolster their squad for the Premier League campaign ahead, but after a poor period under Steve Cooper and Ruud van Nistelrooy they now look poised to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

That would mean several of their top stars looking to ply their trade elsewhere, and the Gunners are one of three clubs said to be showing an interest in winger El Khannouss.

Arsenal Eyeing El Khannouss Deal

He joined for £18m last summer

El Khannouss has been one of Leicester's better performers this season despite their poor results, which have left the team in 19th place and six points adrift of safety.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their own attacking options for next season with Mikel Arteta wanting to add more depth to a forward line that has struggled against deep defences and with injuries.

With question marks around the long-term future of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, El Khannouss could bring a new excitement to the Emirates Stadium and more a bargain fee too, having signed for just £18m 12 months ago.

Bilal El Khannouss Leicester City Stats 2024/25 Appearances 20(6) Goals 3 Assists 3

The Gunners aren't the only interested party however, with Serie A giants Lazio and Bundesliga outfit RB Leeipzig also keen on a deal for the 20-year-old.

A traditional number nine is seen as the priority with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko being eyed by Arteta, but there is likely to be a big budget for this summer and a move for the Morocco star alongside that shouldn't be ruled out.

Described as 'mind-blowing' for some performances this season by scout Jacek Kulig, El Khannous has registered three goals and three assists from 26 appearances in all competitions this season, including against Manchester United in the EFL Cup.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 26/03/2025.