Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora, who is enjoying a breakout season with Porto this term, according to Caught Offside.

The Gunners have been looking to develop their array of youth prospects lately, having also targeted a move for talented Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan. They came close to landing the 18-year-old Norwegian in the winter transfer window, though he decided to stay put for the rest of the season, and Arsenal remain confident of sealing the transfer in the summer, GIVEMESPORT has exclusively revealed.

Mora could join Nypan on his way to the Emirates later in 2025, as Mikel Arteta and his entourage prepare for the future of Arsenal's midfield.

Arsenal Monitoring Talented Porto Youngster Mora

They may face competition from top European clubs

Per the report from Caught Offside, Mora's performances this season have garnered interest from a number of clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa within England. European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have both been linked with the 17-year-old's signature as well.

Previously labelled as "special", Mora put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Porto in June 2023, and has been climbing up the ranks to the first-team since. His talent has been highly rated within the Portuguese outfit, and he was named as the club's Young Athlete of the Year in 2023.

Rodrigo Mora's 2024/25 Primeira Liga statistics Appearances 12 Starts 5 Minutes Played 537 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shots per 90 3.18 Crosses per 90 1.00

The attacking midfielder has also starred at youth level for Portugal, finishing as the top-scorer with five goals for Portugal in the 2024 Under-17 Euros competition.

Porto are likely unwilling to part ways with Mora, and have a £55 million release clause to point to amid the growing interest in his services. Caught Offside has also noted that this fee could rise as high as £70 million before 2027, so interested suitors should look to move swiftly.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related 'Exceptional' Striker has Already Chosen Arsenal Move, He's 'Sold' on Project Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are 'confident' they can pull off blockbuster striker signing in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/02/2025