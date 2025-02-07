Arsenal continue to track Sunderland's starlet, Jobe Bellingham, according to Fichajes.net, and the exciting English midfielder's rise at the Stadium of Light has made a potential move to one of Europe's elite clubs look increasingly likely.

Mikel Arteta has turned to youth throughout his reign at the Emirates, focusing on developing their Hale End academy talents, the latest being Myles Lewis-Skelly, 18, and Ethan Nwaneri, 17, now members of the Gunners' senior squad. The pair play their football at youth level for England alongside Bellingham, whose displays in the EFL Championship have put the North Londoners on notice.

Bellingham, 19, the younger brother of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, has starred for the Black Cats since joining the club from Birmingham City for an initial £1.5 million in July 2023, and he has been key to French manager Regis Le Bris' mission to steer the side to Premier League promotion.

Arsenal Continue To Monitor Jobe Bellingham

The Gunners have scouted the England U21 international throughout the season

The 'maturity and quality' Bellingham is displaying in the second tier of English football has alerted Arsenal, and the North London giants have sent their scouts to watch the Sunderland wonderkid several times this season. He's appeared 27 times in the Championship, posting four goals and three assists, and boasts an agile box-to-box profile alongside an aerial threat at 6ft3in.

Next summer's transfer window is viewed as a possible 'turning point' in Bellingham's career concerning a potential move, and the Gunners are one of two clubs looking to pounce despite the teenage prospect having over three years on his contract. Manchester United are also in the picture, and Arteta could be eager to get one over the Red Devils after losing Hale End academy product Ayden Heaven to the Old Trafford heavyweights in the winter transfer window.

Jobe Bellingham EFL Championship 2024-25 Statistics Appearances 27 Goals 4 Expected Goals (xG) 1.83 Shots Per Game 1.3 Assists 3 Expected Assists (xA) 1.84 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes 1.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 32.7 (85%) Accurate Long Balls 1.7 (65%) Successful Dribbles 0.9 (60%) Ground Duels Won 4.5 (54%) Aerial Duels Won 1.9 (46%)

Bellingham, who was lauded as 'unreal' by X user @StokeyyG2 earlier this season, is a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light and will undoubtedly want to help fire the Black Cats back to the Premier League once this campaign concludes. He wants the connection he's built with his club's fans to 'long continue', but the Tyne and Wear outfit may find it hard to turn down one of the powerhouses of English football if they come calling in the summer.

Arsenal may have to fend off competition from United alongside the reported threat of interest from fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace, who snapped up Romain Esse, another English gem, last month. La Liga giants Real Madrid are considering making a second Bellingham sibling signing, and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

Related Fabrizio Romano Names 'Secret' Striker Arsenal Could Have Signed in January Arsenal were offered the chance to sign ex-Chelsea star in the January transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 07/02/2025.