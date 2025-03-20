Arsenal are eyeing a shock summer move to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners are in the market to strengthen their attacking options for Mikel Arteta this summer after losing Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to long-term injury issues during the current campaign which has left them light.

A lack of goals means a centre-forward is expected with Alexander Isak seen as the top target at the Emirates Stadium, but Diaz could also now come in as an added bonus.

Arsenal Eyeing Move for Diaz

Liverpool not against a sale

The Colombian winger has been a star man at Anfield since joining from FC Porto, establishing himself as a regular under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

But his current contract with the club is currently set to expire in 2027 and there has been a lot of speculation around his future, with Barcelona among the clubs said to be showing an interest in signing him.

The 28-year-old, who has been described as 'unbelievable', has really impressed Gunners scouts and they are interested in sealing a deal if the opportunity arises, although he is not their top target heading into the summer transfer window.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats 2024/25 Competition Games Minutes Goals Assists Premier League 22(6) 1861 9 4 Champions League 7(2) 634 3 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 0 League Cup 2(2) 203 1 0

Arsenal are also not at the front of the queue for Diaz, and it's unclear if the player would be interested in a move to another Premier League club at this stage, but he is on their shortlist and a move could develop depending on how other potential moves go.

A number nine is seen as the club's priority this summer with a host of names linked aside from Isak including Benjamin Sesko, and the expectation is that the club will bring a centre-forward in.

But even with a new striker coming in there are doubts about the future of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli too, which could open up a path for a new winger to come into the fold.

Arsenal are also interested in Spain international Nico Williams, who is someone Arteta greatly admires, but a deal is said to be complicated and Diaz could provide a cheaper alternative.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/03/2025.