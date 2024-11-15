Arsenal are considering AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro as a potential replacement for departing sporting director Edu Gaspar, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

It was announced earlier this month that Edu would be leaving Arsenal after five years at the club, with the Brazilian overseeing the Gunners' upward trajectory from mid-table mediocrity to perennial title challengers. David Ornstein revealed that the 46-year-old has been placed on a period of gardening leave as he serves his six-month notice, with Jason Ayto taking temporary charge as the club look for a successor.

It appears the North London outfit could be getting closer to finding the heir to Edu's throne, with Scuro touted as a serious candidate. Di Marzio has revealed that the Monaco executive is under serious consideration for the position of sporting director at the Emirates, as Arsenal look to appoint a replacement quickly.

Thiago Scuro Being Considered by Arsenal

He 'values young players and sells well'

Forging a close relationship with Mikel Arteta, Edu has been credited for utilising his contacts and connections to bring a number of the Spanish tactician's targets to the Emirates, including being instrumental in deals for Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. Thus, his departure has been deemed significant at Arsenal, with Mark Goldbridge describing the news as 'massive'.

There is a feeling that there is a need to find Edu's replacement swiftly, in order to prevent the changing of the guard from disrupting operations at London Colney, and ultimately stop it from hindering the Gunners' season. Di Marzio reports that the Premier League club are monitoring Scuro's profile, and could approach him with a sporting director proposition.

'Tough negotiator' Scuro is highly thought of within football administration, with Di Marzio claiming he 'values young players and sells well'. Arriving at Monaco in the summer of 2023, displacing Newcastle-bound Paul Mitchell, the Brazilian inherited an ageing squad that had finished sixth in Ligue 1.

Rebuilding this outdated ensemble, he financed the signings of Folarin Balogun, Denis Zakaria and Thilo Kehrer by selling Axel Disasi to Chelsea for a reported £38.8 million. The result of this effective squad-building was a team that qualified for the Champions League, finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain, and now sits third in that competition after four matches.

These impressive feats will certainly excite Arsenal fans, as the Gunners weigh up offering Scuro a role, while they're also said to be interested in Real Sociedad's Roberto Olabe.