Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze in a bid to bolster their attacking ranks for the impending Premier League campaign and The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting it would be a 'great' deal for the north Londoners.

For two seasons in a row now, Mikel Arteta and his men have narrowly missed out on top flight gold with Manchester City continuing their dominance of the division, extending their streak to four titles on the bounce.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eze’s 17 goal contributions (11 goals and six assists) in 2023/24 was his career best return.

Adding extra bodies, who boast plenty of Premier League experience, could be the perfect way for the north London-based outfit to close the gap on Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side, figureheaded by the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Tottenham also interested in the forward

Ed Aarons has reported for The Guardian that Mikel Arteta and Co are among several clubs that are interested in snaring London-born Eze’s signature this summer - but striking a deal will not be easy thanks to the aforementioned interest.

Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race for the talismanic Englishman, who is currently plying his trade at Euro 2024 for Gareth Southgate. GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Ange Postecoglou and his entourage are still scouring the market for big summer signings after landing a move for former Leeds United starlet, Archie Gray.

But it’s Arsenal’s links to the 26-year-old that Goldbridge has commented on. Taking to X, the United Stand presenter showered praise on the move and suggested that - for Arsenal - it would be a great deal.

“Eze to Arsenal would be a great deal for them.”

Not only would the former Queens Park Rangers man offer competition for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank, but he’d also provide cover for Arsenal’s creator-in-chief Martin Odegaard, who is typically stationed behind the striker.

Journalist Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Eze himself is open to a move away from Selhurst Park in the coming months, especially on the back of Michael Olise’s recent switch to Bayern Munich.

In 2023/24 alone, Eze enjoyed a fruitful campaign consisting of 11 goals and six assists across all competitions, despite missing a litany of games through injury.

Eze, Odegaard, Martinelli - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Eze Odegaard Martinelli Minutes 2,064 3,104 2,031 Goals 11 8 6 Assists 4 10 4 Shots per game 3.1 2.2 1.7 Pass success rate (%) 83.7 86.8 85 Key passes per game 2 2.9 1.3 Dribbles per game 2.6 1.1 1.1 Overall rating 7.45 7.37 6.89

Arteta Is a ‘Big Fan’ of Calafiori

Spaniard may need to convince club chiefs

Close

In terms of defensive reinforcements this summer, Arsenal are seemingly going full steam ahead in their pursuit of Bologna and Italy star Riccardo Calafiori, who is open to the idea of moving to the Emirates this summer.

The north London outfit have made initial contact with his current employers over a move and now, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has suggested that Arsenal head honcho, Arteta, keenly admires the young hotshot.

Calafiori’s displays under Luciano Spalletti at Euro 2024 really caught the eye of potential suitors, with both Chelsea and Liverpool also lodging an interest in the sought-after defender, who is able to play centrally and on the left.

Ornstein did reveal, however, that Arteta’s admiration for the former Basel man could hit a stumbling block. The reputable journalist suggested that he may need to convince others within the club that a move for Calafiori, 22, is of good value.

