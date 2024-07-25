Highlights Arsenal has opened discussions with PSG for the signing of Fabian Ruiz.

Ruiz, a potential replacement for Emile Smith Rowe, was named in the UEFA Euro 2024 team of the tournament.

Smith Rowe appears to be edging closer to a move to Fulham.

Arsenal have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain for the potential signing of Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to Football Transfers.

The 28-year-old shined at the most recent Euro 2024 tournament, playing a crucial role in helping his country lift the trophy. Ruiz was named in the UEFA team of the tournament, starting in the final where Spain defeated England 2-1.

It's been a quiet start to the transfer window for the Gunners, who are yet to make a significant signing for the senior squad. The north London outfit pushed Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, but they will be hoping for reinforcements to build Mikel Arteta a squad capable of going one step further.

Arsenal Make Move to Sign Fabian Ruiz

He hasn't been a regular at PSG

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have initiated talks with PSG for the signing of Ruiz. Speaking on the Football Transfer podcast, journalist Duncan Castles, after breaking the Ruiz news, has hinted that he could be ideal for how Arteta wants to play...

"For someone a Premier League club are looking at, he won more balls than anyone else at the tournament and won twice as many in the final third of the pitch as any other player. So you've got that pressing ability, which is fundamental to the way [Mikel] Arteta plays. He passes the ball accurately, beats opponents one on one. In many ways, he looks like an obvious fit to that Arsenal system.”

With Emile Smith Rowe potentially heading out the door as Fulham edge closer to securing his signature, Arteta will need an extra body in the middle of the park heading into the 2024/2025 season. Ruiz, who showed 'world-class' displays at Euro 2024, would provide Arteta with a ready-made option.

Fabian Ruiz – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 544 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass success rate (%) 91.1 Average passes per game 71.5 Dribbles per game 2 Overall rating 7.60

Ruiz has struggled to set the world alight during his time at PSG last season, with the Spanish midfielder not starting as many games as he might have hoped. Whether it will be a different story at Arsenal if they can get a deal over the line remains to be seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fabian Ruiz played just 1196 minutes in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Arsenal Considering Other Midfield Options

Mikel Merino is a possible target

In a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are considering a move for another Spanish midfielder, Mikel Merino. The Real Sociedad man also featured for his country at Euro 2024, and he could be available for a reasonable price due to his contract expiring next summer.

It appears that adding an additional midfield is a priority for the Gunners in the current transfer window. Arteta's recruitment could look to add another defender, and a move for Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori is close to being completed.

All statistics per WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/07/2024