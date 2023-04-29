Arsenal need to be patient with midfielder Fabio Vieira as he adapts to life in the Premier League during his first season at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old hasn’t nailed down a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI this term.

Arsenal news – Fabio Vieira

Vieira arrived at Arsenal from FC Porto for a fee of £34m last summer as Arteta looked to strengthen his midfield department ahead of the current campaign.

On his signing for the Gunners, the Spanish head coach spoke of his delight at capturing one of Portugal’s brightest talents, saying (via Sky Sports): "I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play.”

However, Vieira has struggled to gain regular minutes for the north London outfit, with Arteta preferring a midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard when fit.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal aren’t the same team when Vieira is playing over Xhaka and that he is still adapting to the rigours of English football.

But the journalist believes the talent could flourish more next season as the Gunners prepare themselves for Champions League football at the Emirates.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Vieira?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “When he joined, I was told they would need to be patient while he continued to grow. I think that has proven to be the case this season.

“Technically, I think he's good. But maybe next season will be one where he can flourish more in this team.”

What next for Arsenal and Vieira?

Having suffered a recent wobble in form, it looks as if Arsenal could have sacrificed the potential of winning their first league title since 2004 at the expense of current champions Manchester City.

But Vieira will hope that the side can recover to enjoy another successful season next term and will aim to force himself into the starting XI as a first-choice option, having struggled for Premier League minutes this term.

The Portugal U21 international has produced less than five goal contributions in his debut campaign in English football, perhaps suggesting that the transition from Porto hasn’t been as seamless as he and Arteta would have hoped.

But with almost a year of added experience under his belt, Vieira will feel that a strong return to the squad in pre-season may force Arteta’s hand as he looks to nail down a regular starting role at the Emirates Stadium.