Arsenal will consider more midfield signings once their deals for both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are over the line, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfield area is certainly a cause for concern for Mikel Arteta, though Romano claims that Arsenal fans will have to remain patient.

Arsenal transfer news - midfielders

Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Gunners to be ‘very busy’ after securing deals for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Another midfielder has been earmarked as a further incoming this summer given a host of engine room operators are poised to leave the club.

Thomas Partey is seemingly departing north London, with interest from the Middle East – notably from Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr - ramping up as we speak.

However, the Ghanian’s agents have told the aforementioned trio that Italian outfit Juventus is his preferred destination should he move on to pastures new, per The Daily Mail.

Granit Xhaka’s redemption arc was not enough to see him commit more of his future to Arsenal either as he has completed a £21.4m switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

As important as this duo was to Arteta’s blueprint, the club’s imminent midfield reshuffle this summer will change the dynamic of the team for next season.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Arsenal and their midfield hunt?

Romano claims that there are more midfielders on Arteta’s wishlist, and the club's attentions could turn to them once the deal for Rice is over the line - with Timber's arrival already confirmed.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “There are also other players in the list. But at the moment, I think the focus has been on getting Rice and Timber before entering any concrete race for new midfielders.”

Which midfielders have been linked with Arsenal?

90min have reported that Arsenal have begun discussion to snap up Gremio midfielder Bitello with the Brazilian club valuing their 23-year-old gem at just £8.5m.

Club representatives flew to Brazil to watch him in action against Bahia and may be enticed by his low price tag amid a bloated market.

However, there are other options should Arsenal elect to continue spending big money.

Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Football Terrace, has suggested that Aurelien Tchouameni is a far-fetched target for Arteta and co and that Romeo Lavia, instead, would be a great option.

Football Transfers claimed, at the beginning of July, that Arsenal had plans to ramp up their chase for the Southampton star with the view of him becoming Partey’s long-term successor.

What’s next for Arsenal?

Getting a deal done for Rice as soon as possible will be imperative for the Gunners.

The Sun claim that West Ham are being increasingly infuriated with the extensive delay as it begins to hinder their own transfer deals.

Once Rice is over the line the club will be sure to venture out into the market with a midfielder in mind.

Meanwhile, Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that their interest in a new front man is 'not concrete at the moment'.