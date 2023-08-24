Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is of interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing his most likely destination to GIVEMESPORT.

Balogun has been subject to interest from across the continent this summer, with an Arsenal exit being hinted at during the transfer window's final week.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

Having completed the majority of their incoming business during pre-season, Arsenal's focus for the last month has largely been on outgoings.

Balogun is a player who has been linked with a move away from the club for the duration of the summer, after the talented forward revealed he wouldn't sanction another loan move this summer.

Speaking back in June, the former Middlesbrough loanee said: “I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place. I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present.

I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family. What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again.”

It didn't work out too badly for him last time around, having netted a remarkable 22 goals in 39 appearances for Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims.

Having outscored the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbapee and Neymar for a chunk of the season, Balogun's performances were grabbing the headlines and as a result it's led to keen interest in the forward's services.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

When asked about how he sees the Balogun saga playing out, transfer expert Romano admitted the USMNT international is likely to have a busy final week of the window.

Name-dropping one of Arsenal's Premier League rivals as a potential suitor, the reliable reporter did hint that they were unlikely to back down on any price tag they've already set.

On the 22-year-old, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “This is basically what Chelsea did, while they were negotiating for Romeo Lavia, they asked for information on Balogun, but at the moment there is still no bid to Arsenal.

“The information I'm getting is that Arsenal will not make any discounts for Balogun.

“So they want important money for him in these final days of the transfer window.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Where will Folarin Balogun end up this season?

Part of the reason why Balogun is still contracted to Arsenal is that the Gunners have attached a hefty asking price to the striker's shoulders.

It's reported that the capital club outfit are holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million for Balogun, despite the London-born star having only ever featured in 10 senior matches for Arsenal.

An offer from Monaco was submitted earlier in the window, but the £30 million proposal was laughed off by Arsenal for being too low, with the Ligue 1 outfit not yet having given up on their pursuit.

Chelsea's interest is said to be genuine however, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Blues have held talks with the striker.

Only time will provide an answer as to whether the Blues push for a move in the final days of the window, but it seems certain that Arsenal are unlikely to let Balogun leave on the cheap this summer.