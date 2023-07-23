Arsenal will need to offload some players in order to fund a position of need in north London, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist believes Mikel Arteta needs to sort out plans for those who are not part of the project the Spaniard is building at the club.

Arsenal transfer news - outgoings

Arsenal have done superbly so far in the summer window. However, this statement can also translate into players that have arrived at the Emirates.

In order to be wholly successful, the club will need to improve on the selling aspect of the window.

The likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have all be snared in the last couple of weeks, but Granit Xhaka is the only high-profile name that has officially moved on to pastures new.

According to BBC Sport, Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen forked out £21.4m for the Switzerland international, who had just one year outstanding on his Arsenal contract.

The Gunners enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign, but eventually finished five points off the pace as Manchester City won their third Premier League title on the trot. The north Londoners were leading the all-conquering City for the majority of the season and will be keen to not let that happen again.

Getting rid of some deadwood as a means of funding further reinforcements would be wise and Romano fears for three players in particular, whose futures at the club are uncertain.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Arsenal and their outgoings?

Romano spoke to GIVEMESPORT exclusively and claimed that it is ‘really crucial’ for Arsenal to offload players currently in the ranks who have no future at the club.

The reputable journalist also named three players who he is interested to see where they end up this summer.

He said: “I think it will depend on the opportunities now. For Arsenal, it is really crucial to get some outgoings done. So, it’s really important to see what happens with Folarin Balgoun, and it’s really important to see what happens also with his young players like Arthur Okonkwo and also Charlie Patino and all the others who are not part of the project.”

Which players could be leaving Arsenal this summer?

As alluded to, Arsenal have been actively signing players but have paid little attention to alleviating their bloated squad.

In this case, it may look like Balogun, who spent last season on loan at Stade Reims, could be ending his association with his boyhood club. Having taken Ligue 1 by storm by enjoying a 21-goal campaign, the 22-year-old hit man will not be short of potential suitors should Arteta elect to part ways with him.

Another young gem returning from a 2022/23 loan stint is Patino, who plundered 37 appearances for Blackpool. Patino, despite impressing in the Championship, is expected to leave this summer with the option of a buy-back clause, per talkSPORT, to ensure Arsenal can benefit from his further development.

Okonkwo, a 21-year-old goalkeeper, spent time at both SK Strum Graz and Crewe Alexandra last season and was the regular at both clubs, but may be forced out the door upon his return.

Romano was sure to mention Balogun, Patino and Okonkwo, but these are not the only players that may be heading for the exit door this window.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey has also been linked with a move away, with MailOnline now reporting Al Ahli are continuing their Premier League recruitment drive by showing an interest in the Ghanaian midfielder.

Although he has joined them on their pre-season tour in the United States, the club are open to offers as they look to recoup some of the £105m spent on Rice.