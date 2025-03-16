A new era is about to start at Arsenal, and it’s going to be an important one. Andrea Berta is set to sign his contract as new director at the club, replacing Edu Gaspar who decided to leave the project at the end of 2024 with the Brazilian in line to become new Director at Marinakis Group, coordinating transfers at Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos, Rio Ave and more clubs soon.

Andrea Berta has agreed to the role as revealed in recent weeks and all documents are now in place with Arsenal prepared to confirm the appointment.

Berta's Move to Arsenal on Cards for Months

The Italian has been giving priority to a move to the Emirates

We can reveal to you how behind the scenes this move has been on the cards for months; after his decision to part ways with Atletico Madrid where he helped to build the team in recent years, with his final move being for Julian Alvarez, who was wanted by and signed by Berta after difficult negotiations in a transfer battle with PSG.

Berta wanted a new challenge and despite several approaches from European clubs, he’s always been giving priority to Arsenal.

In the last month, AC Milan's management held more than three meetings to convince Andrea Berta but he’s always wanted Arsenal as the favourite destination for his future. That’s why he has spent a lot of time in London since December to improve his English, get to know the environment and arrive at the club at the best level possible.

Berta Wants to Bring Arsenal Project to 'Next Level'

His connection with Mikel Arteta is already 'excellent'

Why only Arsenal? The reason is Premier League football and the ambition to build something important in England, bringing the project to the next level. Then, a crucial factor, also is Mikel Arteta. Berta has spent many years in Spain, his Spanish is absolutely perfect, he knows how Arteta works and their connection has been excellent since the first meeting, sources close to Arsenal have confirmed.

Arteta has been and will be key in the process to bring new players to Arsenal, for example Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino who were both strongly wanted by the manager last summer. Berta knows how to work together with an influential manager, as it was the same with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. They will be coordinated to build Arsenal's future moves and try to win titles in the upcoming years after the excellent rebuilding job by Edu Gaspar and Arteta.

Berta 'Immediately' Working on Striker Deal at Arsenal

A new centre-forward will be a major signing for Arteta this summer

What’s next for the summer transfer window? Berta will be immediately involved in the process to bring in a new centre-forward, something absolutely crucial for Arsenal.

For sure, Alexander Isak was and remains the number one dream target for Arsenal as they remain involved in the race together with Liverpool, considering Isak as one of the best strikers in the world. Don’t forget Newcastle's position, as they insist on Isak staying at the club, so it’d take a massive proposal to make things happen - Arsenal are aware of that.

Alexander Isak vs Benjamin Sesko in 2024-25 (League) Isak Sesko Appearances 25 25 Goals 19 10 xG 15.51 7.86 Assists 5 5 Shots per game 2.8 2.1

That’s why on top of their list there’s also Benjamin Sesko, with Arsenal maintaining active contacts for the striker since January. He’s fully expected to leave Leipzig in the summer, so it's a completely different situation and an easier deal to do in case Isak doesn't join Arsenal.

Berta Also Targeting Midfield Overhaul

Zubimendi could sign as Arsenal duo in line to depart

Berta will start working on all of that soon, including more positions to cover such as midfield (Martin Zubimendi remains very high on the list, but not a done deal yet) and wingers (Raheem Sterling is expected to leave the club and return to Chelsea).

There will be a lot of work to do also in terms of exits, with Jorginho close to completing a return to Brazil and Flamengo working on that, as well as Thomas Partey set to be out of contract.

