Arsenal are looking at opportunities to sign a new winger before the transfer deadline, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners show no signs of slowing down after confirming Mikel Merino’s arrival from Real Sociedad earlier this week as they target further reinforcements to bolster their squad before the window slams shut on Friday.

After missing out on RB Leipzig star striker Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window, Arsenal shifted their focus to deals for Riccardo Calafiori and Merino, but could soon turn their attention to the winger market.

According to Romano, the arrival of a new attacker remains a possibility for Arsenal, who have started their Premier League campaign strongly, with 2-0 wins over Aston Villa and Wolves.

Last weekend, the Gunners finally bounced back at Villa Park after two defeats against the Birmingham outfit proved costly to their title aspirations in the previous campaign.

Leandro Trossard netted the opening goal for the Gunners on Saturday, but eagle-eyed viewers noticed he was hesitant to perform his trademark celebration.

Arteta Eyes Forward Signing After Merino

Arsenal looking at opportunities in the market

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed Arsenal are looking at opportunities to sign a new winger before the transfer window slams shut on August 30:

“They are looking at opportunities for a new winger. So that's a possibility for Arsenal to do something else on the market, to explore a move for a winger.”

Earlier this summer, GMS reported of Arsenal’s concerns over Bukayo Saka’s significant playing time last season – the England winger appeared in all but three Premier League matches in the previous campaign.

The Gunners have been linked with several names to provide support for the star attacker since, including Athletic Bilbao ace Nico Williams, who impressed with excellent displays for Spain at Euro 2024.

According to Romano, Williams’ move to the Emirates just before the transfer deadline is ‘not realistic at all’, despite several reports claiming Arsenal have maintained their interest in acquiring the exciting winger this summer.

Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

Southampton Want Ramsdale Deal

After Justin Bijlow move collapsed

Southampton have identified Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as an alternative to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow, whose move to St. Mary’s collapsed earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Saints are assessing their remaining options in the market, with Ramsdale remaining on the list in the final days of the window, but a deal for the England international remains difficult.

According to Romano, Arsenal are only willing to offload the 26-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season and have already lined up a replacement if Ramsdale departs in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

The talented Spaniard has already agreed personal terms over a move to the Emirates and could soon be part of a domino effect that brings him to North London this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-08-24.