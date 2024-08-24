Arsenal could finish their summer transfer window with another signing after striking a deal with Real Sociedad for Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVMESPORT, as Mikel Arteta and his entourage look to bolster their squad one outing into an all-important campaign.

The Gunners have made two marquee summer additions thus far, securing the signature of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, while David Raya’s switch from Brentford was made permanent for £27 million – but the Gunners are seemingly not finished there with a deal for Real Sociedad’s Merino, 28, almost done.

Arsenal Transfer Latest

Merino deal close to being rubber-stamped

Merino, who struggled to pull up trees at Newcastle United, has been earmarked as Arsenal’s imminent summer signing with Romano suggesting that Arteta and Co have reached an agreement with the La Liga outfit over his services.

With Thomas Partey facing an uncertain future in the north of the capital, the Spaniard has been identified as the perfect partner for skipper Martin Odegaard and last summer’s marquee summer addition Declan Rice in their three-man midfield.

Arsenal - 24/25 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Nygaard Nordsjaelland Free David Raya Brentford £27m Tommy Setford Ajax £850,000 Riccardo Calafiori Bologna £42m

Elsewhere, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, Athletic Bilbao and Spain ace Nico Williams has been earmarked as the north Londoner’s primary target, with the club looking to make an ambitious, last-gasp move for the winger.

In terms of a back-up goalkeeper to Raya, Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, 23, has been earmarked this summer and Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that the Gunners are ‘readying’ an official proposal for the Paris 2024 Olympics ace.

Romano: Gunners Could Make Signing After Merino Deal

A move for Nico Williams is off the cards

On Arsenal’s current transfer situation, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that the door is still open for Arsenal to sign another player after Merino’s switch is made official.

However, despite the aforementioned mention of interest in Williams, the transfer insider insisted that, should Arsenal continue their business post-Merino, their aspirations are not ‘very big’. Romano said:

“In terms of opportunities, I would keep, in Arsenal’s case, the door open. Still nothing imminent, still nothing closer, but Arsenal are considering opportunities on the market, so I would keep the door open for a last-minute chance. “I don't think it's going to be something very big. I see rumours on players like Nico Williams. I don't think Arsenal will do something like that, I think if they decide to do something, it's going to be something for a back-up and opportunity in the final days.”

Aaron Ramsdale Eyed by Southampton Chiefs

Loan offer tabled by Russell Martin and Co

In terms of summer outgoings, club outcast Aaron Ramsdale is believed to be on the chopping block after Raya joined the capital club on a permanent basis earlier this summer, with Russell Martin’s Southampton eyeing a move for the 26-year-old.

According to United Stand journalist Sam C, the side from the south coast – who are still preparing for life back in the Premier League – have ramped up their interest in the former Bournemouth man to the point where they have lodged an initial loan offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Ramsdale's 214-game senior career, the 26-year-old has conceded 297 goals and kept 54 clean sheets.

Stoke-on-Trent-born Ramsdale, contracted until the summer of 2026, has played 89 games for his current employers but fell out of favour under Arteta last term, proving that a move away this summer, whether it be short-term or permanent, is expected.

All transfer figures per Sky Sports