Highlights Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi may be reluctant to move to the Premier League.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new midfielder to partner Declan Rice.

Thomas Partey faces an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Arsenal face a ‘challenge’ in persuading Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to join the club this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Spain international, who appears to be well-settled in San Sebastian – convincing him to join could be a problem for Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Jacobs, a new midfielder is still a high priority for Arsenal this summer as they are keen to bring in a partner for their last summer's record-signing, Declan Rice.

With Thomas Partey linked with a summer exit, Arsenal are targeting Zubimendi as a replacement for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Last month, the 25-year-old responded to transfer talks by saying he feels ‘at home’ at Real Sociedad despite recent rumours linking him with multiple European sides.

Zubimendi, who is a regular for both club and country, was previously targeted by Barcelona as a successor to Sergio Busquets – both players share a similar playing style.

Arsenal Considering Zubimendi Deal

He is well-settled in Spain

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggests Arsenal have multiple factors to consider before pursuing a deal for Zubimendi, including his age:

“Midfield is still a high priority, and we know that Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi. “And the challenge there is about persuading the player to leave Real Sociedad because he's very much in love with the club and the culture, lifestyle, so he's settled. “But because he's in his mid 20s, not early 20s or a teenager, it's kind of a crossroad, because once you turn 26, even though that's your peak, a lot of clubs like to buy a little bit younger. So we wait and see whether Arsenal move in that direction.”

A key player for Sociedad, Zubimendi appeared in 45 matches for Imanol Alguacil’s side last season, scoring four goals.

His contract has a £51m release clause – if he were to join Arsenal, Zubimendi would become one of the most expensive signings in the Gunners’ history.

Martin Zubimendi's La Liga Stats (2023-24) Appearances 31 Goals 34 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 85.7 Progressive passes per 90 5.15

Thomas Partey Faces Uncertain Future

His Arsenal Deal Expires Next Year

Thomas Partey faces an uncertain future at Arsenal as journalist Dharmesh Sheth tells GMS there are ‘question marks’ over his career at the Emirates.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who is entering his final contract year, was still a prominent figure for Mikel Arteta’s side last season as he appeared in crucial fixtures towards the end of the campaign.

Sheth says Partey’s situation is ‘interesting’ – Arsenal are yet to announce official news about the Ghanaian midfielder’s future.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries ever since his transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Last season, he made just 14 league appearances as he missed the first part of the campaign.

