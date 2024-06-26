Highlights Arsenal are reluctant to pay Nico Williams' release clause at the moment.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are not in concrete negotiations with Athletic Bilbao.

Eddie Nketiah is likely to leave Arsenal as Mikel Arteta hunts for a new central striker this summer.

Arsenal are facing a ‘problem’ in pursuing a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as the Gunners are unwilling to pay ‘crazy money’ to sign the 21-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests multiple clubs in Europe are reluctant to strike a deal at the moment for Williams due to his hefty release clause, and Arsenal are no exception.

Romano says the Gunners are ‘aware’ of Williams’ situation in Bilbao and his release clause, but at the moment, they are not in advanced negotiations to sign the rapid Spain international this summer.

Arsenal are keen to add a wide forward this summer but are still considering their options in the market, while Williams is now fully focused on Euro 2024.

The pacey winger responded to transfer rumours recently, suggesting he will consider his future only after the tournament, where he helped Spain top Group B and reach the Round of 16.

Arsenal Reluctant to Offer ‘Crazy’ Fee

For Nico Williams

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggests that Arsenal are still undecided on whether to pursue a deal for Nico Williams this transfer window:

“The problem for Nico Williams is the same for all the clubs. They don't want to pay this crazy money, so it has to be a good opportunity, and at the moment, I can guarantee that Arsenal are aware of the situation of the release clause for Nico Williams, but Arsenal are not in a concrete negotiation today for Nico. “They know the situation, they know the clause, they know the agents of the player. But Arsenal have still not decided whether they want to advance on this deal, to start an operation for Nico Williams or not.”

Williams, who joined the Athletic Bilbao academy in 2013, went on to make 122 appearances for the senior side, contributing 46 goals.

Previously, GMS reported that his preferred destination remains to be Barcelona as he anticipates his next career step after the Euros, where he stood out for Spain in the group stage, impressing with his electric pace and dribbling skills.

Nico Williams Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 31 5 12 457 Copa del Rey 6 3 5 149

Eddie Nketiah to ‘Leave’ Arsenal

Linked with Premier League clubs

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is ‘very likely’ to leave the club as multiple Premier League clubs eye the 25-year-old this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has suggested Arsenal are willing to offload Nketiah to make squad space for a new centre-forward.

The Gunners have recently missed out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – the Slovenia international decided to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga side.

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Nketiah in the past, including Wolves, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-06-24.