Highlights Arsenal are considering signing in-form Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are also eyeing cheaper options, including Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both had underwhelming seasons under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have been on a ‘mission’ to Portugal to sign Sporting Lisbon star striker Viktor Gyokeres, but are yet to make a transfer decision due to his release clause, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT. While the 25-year-old Sweden international is on the Gunners’ list, the Gunners also have other, cheaper options in the upcoming transfer window.

Romano says that Arsenal are yet to decide whether to pay the £85million release clause for Gyokeres. The club is also looking at RB Leipzig’s forward Benjamin Sesko, whose release clause is around £55million.

Both forwards had breakthrough seasons for their respective clubs and are expected to secure a big-money move in the next 12 months. Arsenal are likely to face competition for both Gyokeres and Sesko as many Premier League clubs are monitoring their transfer situations.

Romano: Arsenal ‘On a Mission’ With Gyokeres

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal had been following Sesko and Gyokeres’ cases recently as the club sent scouts to Lisbon to analyse the Swedish striker - who was called "unreal" by former Coventry teammate Jamie Allen recently.

Romano said:

“These are two strikers that have been monitored, especially Gyokeres. For Gyokeres, they've been on a mission to Portugal with their scouts multiple times this year. “He's a striker they appreciate, they really like, but can be expensive, because he has a release clause of around 100 million euros and that could be too much. “We have to see how much Arsenal want to invest in that position and if they want to invest that money in Gyokeres, so he is one of the players on the list for sure.”

The 25-year-old striker had only switched clubs last summer, after leaving Coventry City for Sporting in July. Gyokeres has thrived playing for Ruben Amorim’s side this campaign and helped Sporting to secure the Liga Portugal title.

In 33 league games this season, the Swedish striker has scored 29 goals and registered nine assists. Gyokeres’ performance in the Europa League was also solid, with seven goal contributions in nine matches.

In his debut Bundesliga season, Sesko has hit the ground running too. The 20-year-old was Leipzig’s second-best goalscorer, with 14 goals in 31 games.

Arsenal Looking at Striker Shake-up

Despite Arsenal still being in the Premier League title fight, the club has done it without too much help from their two centre-forwards. Both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah had underwhelming seasons, leading Mikel Arteta to trust Kai Havertz in the number nine position.

With just four goals in 26 league games, Jesus had his worst season in England so far. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, but Arteta denied the rumours himself earlier this month.

According to reports in the Sunday Mirror, Eddie Nketiah is likely to leave after five straight seasons in the first-team squad. The 24-year-old has struggled to prove his finishing qualities at the Emirates, scoring just 38 goals in 186 outings for Arsenal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-05-24.