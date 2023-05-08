Arsenal could find it difficult to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are still said to be interested in the 21-year-old after their failed pursuit of him in the last transfer window, but Sheth says his current club are under no pressure to sell him.

Arsenal transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

Earlier this month, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could return for Caicedo when the window reopens.

Football Insider has also claimed that Manchester United are keen on the Ecuadorian and has stated that an £80m bid could be accepted.

With Arsenal having qualified for the Champions League, Caicedo should find a move to the Emirates enticing.

However, he could easily be denied a transfer by Brighton this summer after signing a new long-term contract at the Amex Stadium.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Moisés Caicedo and Arsenal?

Sheth can only see Caicedo joining Arsenal or another club on Brighton's terms, and that's only if they actually decide to sell him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Declan Rice seems to be the one who's the primary target. Will they go back in for Moisés Caicedo, or will other clubs start to test Brighton's resolve as well? I mean, I think the noises coming from Brighton, especially from their chief executive Paul Barber, is that there's no release clause in the new contract that Moisés Caicedo has signed. So Brighton are under no real pressure again to sell Moisés Caicedo at all. And if you look at what they're doing so far this season, I mean a top-four finish, I know it's going to be a big ask, but that can't be ruled out 100% just now.

"And maybe the ambitions of someone like Moisés Caicedo and others might be served at Brighton. They've had an absolutely fantastic season; they've got a fantastic manager. So you can't rule out Brighton being in a position where they suddenly say, 'No, no. We're fine, actually. We're going to start keeping these players that are being linked with all of these clubs.'

"But we do know that every player has a price and Brighton, they will strike a hard bargain. They always have and so if any of their players are going to leave, it will be on their terms and they will get the money that they want."

How could Arsenal line up with Moisés Caicedo?

Mikel Arteta has been using a 4-3-3 formation this season, so if the Gunners can land both Caicedo and Rice, then supporters at the Emirates could see a three-man midfield consisting of Caicedo, Rice and captain Martin Ødegaard.

Rice is still thought to be Arsenal's number one target going into the summer transfer window.