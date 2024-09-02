Arsenal failed to secure the signing of one of their top targets near the end of the transfer window, with the Gunners ultimately priced out of a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Garcia enjoyed a breakout campaign in the 2023/24 season, starting 14 games for the Catalan side in La Liga, keeping eight clean sheets. This form sparked interest from Arsenal, who were in the market for a deputy to David Raya, with their other goalkeeping option, Aaron Ramsdale, completing a £25 million switch to Southampton.

The Gunners had identified Garcia as the perfect back-up option to Raya, believing he has similar characteristics to the former Brentford shot-stopper. Despite agreeing personal terms with the Espanyol man, with the 23-year-old reportedly 'keen' on a move to the Emirates, the North Londoners were unable to reach an agreement on the fee for the player as the Spanish side held out for his £25.2 million release clause.

Arsenal Missed Out on Top Target

Arteta is a huge admirer of Garcia

Going into the summer window, Arsenal likely knew they would have to acquire a new player in between the sticks. Mikel Arteta opted to replace number one Ramsdale with Raya last season, resulting in the former starting just six Premier League games all season.

Initial interest in the former Sheffield United man from the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea went quiet, and it took until deadline day for a move to finally materialise, as the goalkeeper swapped North London for the south coast. In a late scramble to sign a new number two, Arsenal attempted to negotiate a deal with Espanyol for 'top-quality' Garcia at a price lower than his release clause, and ultimately were unsuccessful in this negotiation.

Arteta and Edu Gaspar turned their attention to a short-term solution, signing Bournemouth keeper Neto, who may not make his Arsenal debut until 2025, on a season-long loan. Speaking on the latest 'Here We Go Podcast', transfer specialist Romano revealed the extent to which the Gunners were interested in Garcia:

"The player they wanted for the goal was a new goalkeeper, Joan Garcia. He was the player they really, really wanted. Since June, they had an agreement in place with the goalkeeper of the Spanish under-21 national team. He was a fantastic part of the Espanyol project. He is a crucial part of the Espanyol project, and because of this he's untouchable in this moment. "So Espanyol, with two proposals from Arsenal on the deadline, decided to reject them."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Ramsdale Garcia Appearances 6 14 Goals Conceded 5 7 Clean Sheets 2 8 Saves Per 90 1.5 2.36 Save Percentage 64.3% 82.5% Crosses Stopped Per 90 1.33 2.14 Pass Accuracy 69.7% 74.3%

Arsenal Turn Down Al-Ittihad Offer for Trossard

The offer was worth up to £25m

In some post-English transfer window transfer news, one of Arsenal's key attacking players has been the subject of a proposal from Saudi Arabia. The North London outfit have reportedly 'turned down' an offer from Al-Ittihad for Leandro Trossard, and are unwilling to sell the player at any price, as they wouldn't be able to replace him.

It's understood that the bid made was a season-long loan worth £4.2 million, with an obligation to buy worth in the region of £17 million to £21.25 million. Such an offer was seen as unacceptable by Arsenal, for a player that contributed 17 goals in all competitions last season.

