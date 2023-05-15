Arsenal’s dream of winning the 2022-23 Premier League title is now almost certainly over following Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat against Brighton.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed to win in order to remain within touching distance of league-leaders Manchester City, who recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory away at Everton earlier in the afternoon.

But the Gunners produced one of their worst performances of the season at the worst possible time.

Drawing 0-0 at half-time, Arsenal conceded three goals in the second half and subsequently ended the weekend four points behind City with only two fixtures remaining.

City, who have a game in hand, will be crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons if they defeat Chelsea next weekend.

Arsenal boasted a healthy eight-point lead over City at one point this season and some were convinced that they would win their first league title since 2004.

Arsenal fan cancelled family holiday

Back in January, one Arsenal supporter even cancelled his family’s holiday to Mauritius after learning that the Gunners’ final match of the season was scheduled for May 28.

On January 31, @fkhanage tweeted: “About a year ago, my wife & I booked a family holiday to Mauritius, leaving 26 May.

“I recently found out our final home game is Wolves on 28 May. I had to cancel our holiday. MY WIFE IS RAGING. Too scared to go home. We better win the league. Pray for me.”

Fast-forward four-and-a-half months and that decision has backfired in quite spectacular fashion for the poor fan.

A holiday in Mauritius with his family would have at least been a consolation if, as is expected, City beat Arsenal to the Premier League title.

You’ve got to feel for him.

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title?

It’s not over until it’s over but it’s extremely difficult to image that City will fail to win any of their remaining three league fixtures against Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), and Brentford (A).

That said, who knows how elimination from the Champions League might affect Pep Guardiola’s side if they fail to overcome Real Madrid this week.

The aggregate score is nicely poised at 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium, but Real Madrid are renowned for regularly producing the seemingly impossible in Europe’s premier club competition.

If City advance, however, they will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the Champions League final on June 10 - one week after playing Manchester United in this season’s FA Cup final.