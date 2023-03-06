Laura Woods couldn't help but mug off 'crying' Spurs fan with some elite s**thousery on radio

Laura Woods was in the firing line of an unimpressed Tottenham fan earlier today, seething with rage following last weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

The caller, named Dan, berated Arsenal fans for being “desperate” and “cringeworthy,” before declaring that they were “the luckiest club” he had come across in his life.

Laura, amused by Dan’s rant, replied cheerfully with: “All I can hear is, ‘waaa waaa!'" before finalising the conversation with: “Dan, it’s been lovely speaking to you this morning. Enjoy the rest of your miserable season.”

If you weren't aware already, Woods is a massive Arsenal fan and regularly defends her club on national radio.

Video: Laura Woods trolls Spurs fan on live radio

Dan’s rage was incited by a dismal Tottenham performance at the weekend, losing to Wolves 1-0 at Molineaux after the visitors were wasteful in front of goal.

Arsenal, on the other hand, fought back from a two-goal deficit at home to Bournemouth. A second-half comeback culminated in Reiss Nelson’s dramatic stoppage time winner. It saw The Gunners take all three points and maintain a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Nelson’s winner sparked jubilant celebrations at the Emirates. It was a goal that not only furthered their title credentials, but exemplified a winning mentality that Mikel Arteta shares with his players.

Dan the angry Tottenham fan, however, was unimpressed with the Arsenal celebrations and performance.

He said: "Do you know how cringe it is to listen to you lot right, we were 2-0 down to Bournemouth earlier this season and came back,” referencing Spurs' similar comeback in similar circumstances to play down Arsenal’s achievement.

Laura Woods’ mockery of the fan was as entertaining as it was accurate. Tottenham’s form in the Premier League this season has got them to a Champions League spot, however, their performances have been questionable and recent inconsistency has now allowed Liverpool to re-enter the fray in the race for the top four.

After The Reds condemned Manchester United to a 7-0 thrashing yesterday afternoon, it seems that they are beginning to find their feet after an uncharacteristically slow start to their season. Tottenham’s loss at Wolves follows a disappointing FA Cup exit to Championship side Sheffield United in midweek.

With Spurs’ form dipping, Liverpool’s form improving, and Newcastle United still in the mix, Tottenham’s season could well get significantly worse.