Arsenal's wait for a Premier League title appears as if it will go on for at least another season.

The Gunners were in pole position to become champions of England for the first time since 2004.

They held an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League at the start of April.

But it has all fallen apart for Mikel Arteta's side in the last few weeks.

Arsenal drew three games in a row; against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

They were then heavily defeated by Manchester City in midweek as their title aspirations took another huge blow.

With City looking imperious, Arsenal now need a minor miracle to end their wait for a Premier League trophy.

Arsenal fan hits back at Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham fans in viral thread

Arsenal have taken a lot of flak from rival fans in recent weeks following their struggles, with many mocking them for 'bottling' it.

An Arsenal supporter has had enough of the criticism and hit back in style.

Twitter user @Shamsdale has ruined Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham fans in a thread on the platform.

The thread starts: "So other clubs want to talk about Arsenal “bottling” the Premier League...

"On Wednesday, Arsenal lost 4-1 at Manchester City, probably ending their title hopes. Suffering from key injuries, unwilling to adapt, and in their worst rut of form all season, City gave Arsenal a true lesson in football, thoroughly schooling them to take control of the title…

"As Erling Haaland scored to break the PL single-season goal record and Arsenal admitted defeat, supporters of the rest of the Big Five and Spurs came out of the woodwork to mock and jeer the Gunners and root for the team that is set to win 5 of the last 6 PL titles.

"But the fact remains, none of those other clubs had anything close to the season that Arsenal had. So let’s put them in their places."

The thread has gone viral, picking up a mammoth 4k retweets and 4.2million views at the time of writing. View it below...

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League title are not over just yet.

The Gunners are still two points ahead of Manchester City, although the Citizens do have two games in hand.

All Arsenal can do is win their remaining five games and hope City drop points in their final seven matches.

Arteta's side will look to return to winning ways against Chelsea on Tuesday May 2.