Arsenal fans have accused Manchester City of taking a dig at them on their official website.

On Wednesday, City produced an article on the 'unlikely connection' between the two clubs.

It focused on the relationship between Man City and Arsenal, looking at players who have played for both clubs.

However, it seems City also used it to throw shade at the Premier League title rivals.

This season, the Gunners are eight points clear at the top of the table having played a game more than City.

Nobody expected Mikel Arteta's side to trouble his former club in terms of winning the Premier League.

But with 10 games remaining, the north London club are now considered as title favourites.

And that's perhaps why City appeared to throw shade at Arsenal during the article about the two clubs.

Did Man City take digs at Arsenal on their official website?

In the opening few paragraphs, City wrote: "While City have dominated English football over the last 11 seasons, Arsenal have lost their status as one of the clubs representing our league across Europe.

"City have not failed to beat Arsenal in a Premier League encounter since April 2017. You have to go back to December 2015 for the last time Arsenal came out on top in the league."

Then, the article finishes with the following paragraphs.

"The Blues have continued to win without Arteta, lifting two of the three Premier League titles available since then.

"But until this year, with Zinchenko and Jesus in their ranks, the Gunners have not been a serious threat to our league crown.

"Now with the two sides going toe-to-toe in the closing months of this campaign and potentially for years to come, a relationship that has long sat somewhere between friendship and rivalry is entering a new phase."

While City may not have meant any malice with their words, many Arsenal fans believe they took needless digs at their club.

Of course, the two sides clash in a mouth-watering fixture that looks set to decide this season's Premier League title.

On Wednesday 26 April, City host Arsenal as they look to claw back the current deficit.

Having already beaten Arsenal at the Emirates, Pep Guardiola's men will be fully confident of doing the double over their rivals.

If they do, they could well have all the momentum needed to pip Arsenal to the title.