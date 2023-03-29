Arsenal fans are not happy with Manchester City midfielder Rodri and are convinced that the Spaniard was trying to injure their players while on international duty.

The reaction comes after left-back Kieran Tierney hobbled off with an injury as Spain slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Scotland, following a heavy challenge by the Spanish captain.

Rodri also played in Spain’s 3-0 win against Norway on Saturday before leading his national team last night.

And in the victory on the weekend, he rashly challenged Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard inside the penalty box, but no action was taken against the 26-year-old.

Odegaard unhappy with Rodri’s tackle

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans were furious with the tackle.

Odegaard has been one of Arsenal’s key players as they challenge for the league title this season, starting 27 out of 28 games for the Gunners.

His 10 league goals and six assists have helped catapult Arsenal to the top of the league, with eight points currently separating them and City in second place.

So when Rodri left a mark on Odegaard, Arsenal fans were deeply unhappy, with one describing it as “dirty tactics” by the City player.

Speaking after the game, Odegaard was not impressed either.

“I’m pretty sure I should have had a penalty,” he told TV2, according to The Mirror. “He’s coming with his studs right on my ankle.

“But I’m sure I’ll get punished [if I say anymore]. I don’t bother saying anything else about the referee. It’s better not to say anything.”

Tackle on Tierney sparks more fury

But that fury among fans has only grown after Rodri also left a mark on Tierney during Spain’s 2-0 loss to Scotland on Tuesday night.

The Arsenal defender had a fine game for his country, helping set up Scott McTominay’s second goal after he blasted past Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.

But the Scot was forced off before the final whistle following a challenge by Rodri earlier in the game.

As both players race towards the ball, Rodri lifts his boot and catches his opponent.

Tierney is then left in a heap on the ground, and he was substituted with 15 minutes left to play later in the game.

Watch: Rodri leaves a mark on Tierney

Tierney has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal starting line-up, but Rodri’s second offence in the space of a week has left some fans convinced that he is trying to injure their squad.

Football Scotland understands that the defender has a calf injury, and that could potentially keep him out of contention for Arsenal’s match against Leeds United on Saturday 1 April.

Arsenal fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that it is not too serious and that the Scot can still play some role for the remainder of the season.