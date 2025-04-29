Arsenal's Champions League semi-final clash didn't get off to a good start as the Gunners lost 1-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. The two sides will meet again in the second leg of their tie in France next week, but Mikel Arteta's men have given themselves a tough ask if they are to progress to the Champions League final for the first time since 2006 after Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal at the Emirates Stadium to give the Ligue 1 champions a one-goal advantage to take back to Paris with them.

Arsenal got off to a slow start, but worked their way into the game and forced a couple of incredible saves out of Gianluigi Donnarumma, but they couldn't find a way past the goalkeeper. The likes of Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly gave it their all and deserved to take something out of the game, but too many of Arteta's men failed to rise to the occasion.

One man in particular who struggled against the French side was Martin Odegaard. The former Real Madrid man couldn't quite get going and it led to a disappointing evening for him. The Arsenal fans didn't hesitate to voice their frustrations about his performance on social media after the fact either.