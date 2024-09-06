Key Takeaways Granit Xhaka has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or following his stellar performances with Bayer Leverkusen last term.

His infamous clash with Arsenal fans in 2019 marked a dark chapter in his career, almost leading to his permanent exit from the Emirates.

Arteta's arrival at Arsenal reinvigorated Xhaka's career, and his later transfer to Xabi Alonso's project at Leverkusen saw him reach new heights, guiding the team to an unbeaten season.

It is now reaching five years since the dramatic bust-up between Granit Xhaka and the entirety of the Arsenal faithful. During the Premier League tie with Crystal Palace, he was replaced in the second half and subjected to boos and jeers ringing around the stadium, at which point he cracked and retaliated. Tension had long been brewing prior to this, and that one moment at the Emirates was a catalyst for disaster, which risked spiraling the Swiss international's career out of control.

Fast-forward to 2024 and that same Swiss international has now been nominated for the most prestigious individual award possible - the Ballon d'Or. An incredible campaign with Bayer Leverkusen last term sealed the deal, but he had long been clawing back his reputation and more even before his season in Germany. Such a rise is nothing short of inspirational, and is a testament to Xhaka's hard work both on, and off, the pitch.

Xhaka Reached Boiling Point

He was on the verge of leaving North London

It was a dismal afternoon in North London, in October 2019, and Unai Emery's Arsenal had produced yet another dismal performance to match, after losing a two-goal lead to the Eagles. Fans directed their frustration at certain players on the pitch, and Xhaka took a significant portion, given he was the bearer of the captain's armband, and such was the case not only in this game, but for several weeks prior too.

But it was on this night that Xhaka ultimately broke down, and he landed under strict criticism from the football world after he threw the Arsenal shirt down with anger, yelled insults back at the crowd and stormed off the pitch. Undeniably, such publicized behavior, particularly from the captain of the team, isn't entirely warranted.

However, Xhaka's heartfelt message to the fans following the incident explained his side of the story:

It was a dark time for both parties, and Xhaka was subsequently stripped of his captaincy. There was no sign of him in any Arsenal starting eleven until a month later, when he started in the Gunners' 2-1 home loss to Frankfurt in the Europa League at the end of November.

Coincidentally, this game was also the last of Unai Emery's tenure at the Emirates, and he was replaced by Freddie Ljungberg as interim. Throughout this period of uncertainty, Xhaka continued to feature in the team's midfield, but he later revealed himself that he was plotting a transfer away for as soon as possible all along.

That was until a certain Mikel Arteta arrived at the helm.

Arteta Helped Rejuvenate Xhaka's Arsenal Career

The Spaniard unlocked the best version of the Swiss

Arteta's arrival at the club sparked some controversy given his lack of experience as a manager, but one of the things he has always succeeded in was winning over an audience with his words. Be it convincing a prospective signing of the club project, or convincing a player dead-set on leaving of his potential future if he were to stay.

A perfect example of the latter is what happened with Granit Xhaka. The midfielder recounted these events while speaking to The Players' Tribune:

"When Mikel was appointed in December, I told him that I wanted to leave. He understood completely. We had a second chat a few days later, and when I went in, I had talked it through with my wife. Our suitcases were literally placed by the door. "When I have made a decision like that, it is very difficult to change my mind. But then Mikel began to talk about how I was a big part of his plans. I liked his warmth. He was honest, straight. Clear plans. I felt I could trust him. He told me to give him six months to prove me wrong, and then if I still wanted to leave, no problem. "I told Mikel, O.K'"

What followed in Xhaka's career was a gradual rise in on-pitch performances until the 2022/23 season, when he had arguably reached the pinnacle of his game. In a more unique role, he was tasked with conducting play in his usual manner, but also with additional freedom to crash into the box. He registered a very impressive nine goals and seven assists in all competitions that term, with Arteta labelling him "crucial" to the club at "every level".

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Granit Xhaka made 297 appearances in an Arsenal shirt, recording 23 goals and 29 assists.

Xhaka's Journey to Ballon d'Or Nomination

A legendary campaign with Bayer Leverkusen

After opting for a change of life away from England, Xhaka switched to German outfit, Bayer Leverkusen, led by an ambitious Xabi Alonso. Many thought it would be a good move for both sides, with Xhaka's experience massively beneficial to a fairly young group at the BayArena.

Alonso has sung his praises in the past, in particular after helping Leverkusen down Bayern Munich in 2023/24 after suffering an injury. He said: "Granit is a real fighter, he showed the big heart he has.

"He really wanted to stay on the field and continued to fight. He continued to play in a very disciplined and focused manner. He is an aggressive leader and constantly pushes the limits."

But the entire team exceeded expectations by a country mile, cruising through every competition for an exceptional 51-game unbeaten run. They ended the season not only as Bundesliga champions but also hoisting the DFB-Pokal and falling just short of the Europa League as well. What began as a promising shift for both Xhaka and Bayer Leverkusen transformed into a record-breaking campaign, the kind that etches itself into footballing history.

Alongside his club feats, Xhaka starred once again for his nation, helping Switzerland to the quarter-finals of Euros 2024. He lay at the heart of both this team and in Alonso's setup, and his performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him his first ever Ballon d'Or nomination.

Granit Xhaka's 2023/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 33 Goals 3 Progressive passes per 90 12.5 Key passes per 90 1.31 Pass Completion 91.7%

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt