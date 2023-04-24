Arsenal were forced to stay an extra night in Wolfsburg after their Women’s Champions League match due to a technical issue with the plane.

According to the Daily Mail, a bird flew into the engine of the plane while it was on the runway at the Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport.

Flames erupted out of the engine, with staff quickly evacuating the plane’s passengers.

Arsenal have released a statement to confirm the news and assure fans that the team had returned to London safely.

'Our aircraft developed a technical issue prior to take-off in Germany on Sunday evening,” the club said.

'As a result, we remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon.

“We would like to thank the staff onboard the aircraft and on the ground at the airport for their assistance.”

Fans react to news of Arsenal’s dramatic return from Wolfsburg

Fans were quick to react to the news on social media, lamenting the bad luck that seems to be plaguing Arsenal at the moment.

The team has been hit by injuries this season, with Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson all rupturing their ACLs.

Captain Kim Little has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig are currently on the sidelines.

“This can’t be real EVERYONE is against us,” wrote one Twitter user, while someone else commented: “Took ‘no luck’ to a WHOLE new level jeez”.

One fan on Twitter posted: “WHO IS CURSING US”, while another wrote: “3 ACLs, injuries and the plane catching on fire you couldn't make this up”.

Arsenal aiming for Champions League final

Despite the bad luck, Arsenal are still in with a shot of progressing to the Champions League final.

They drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg in the semi-final first leg at the Volkswagen Arena, securing a hard-earned draw after coming back from two goals down.

The second leg will be played at the Emirates on Monday, May 1. Arsenal will be bolstered by a large home crowd, with nearly 50,000 tickets sold for the encounter already.

In the Women’s Super League, injuries derailed Arsenal’s title race, but they are still in contention to finish in the top three.