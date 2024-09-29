Arsenal fans, despite their side’s 4-2 victory against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, are furious after Wilfried Ndidi managed to avoid receiving a yellow card after kicking the ball away – something that both Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard have been cautioned for in recent weeks. They were also angry that James Justin was able to delay the restart of play later in the tie too.

Mikel Arteta’s side managed to pick up all three points thanks to Ndidi’s own goal and Kai Havertz’s late strike in the 94th and 99th minute, respectively, but that hasn’t prevented supporters from displaying their anger on social media post-match.

Rice and Trossard have both been given their marching orders, following a second yellow card, since the 2024/25 Premier League campaign got underway for very similar offences, highlighting the inconsistency in Premier League officiating, which is exactly where the anger has derived from.

Ndidi and Justin Escape Yellow Cards for Delaying Re-Start

Both players left fans irate following Rice and Trossard dismissals

Bukayo Saka, widely recognised as one of the best wingers in world football, had been fouled by Stephy Mavididi in the 35th minute of the English top division affair.

In the wake of the foul, Ndidi - who had been booked four minutes earlier for fouling Arsenal’s summer addition, Riccardo Calafiori - trudged over to the ball and kicked it past Saka and, thus, off the pitch.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan posted footage of Leicester midfielder Ndidi nudging the ball away, as a means of delaying the re-start. The caption read:

“I really need to understand this touch the ball after the referee whistle rule because why is it ok for Ndidi to kick the ball there?”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka became the only player in Premier League history to register an assist in each of the opening six games of the season.

Another incident that fans are seething over involved Leicester’s goalscorer, James Justin, who prevented Gabriel Martinelli from taking a quick throw-in and, hence, delayed the restart of play.

The Englishman right-back, who scored twice in their 4-2 defeat to the title-chasing Gunners, stood on Martinelli’s foot while putting his left arm around him as he geared up to throw the ball to a teammate on the pitch.

Both the winger and his boss, Arteta, appealed to referee Samuel Barrott, but their complaints were sharply waved away by the man in the middle, who allowed play to continue as it was without brandishing any yellow cards.

Arsenal Fans Fume Online Over Referee Incosistency

‘Nonsense rule, it’s too inconsistent’

Given that the north Londoners have been punished in recent, back-to-back fixtures for similar offences, the Emirates Stadium faithful are, understandably, annoyed. One wrote: “No different to what Declan Rice did. No consistency.”

Another took to X to say: “Everything goes against Arsenal”, while a third supporter said: "What a surprise." A final fan complained about the Premier League rules and their consistency – or lack thereof:

“Nonsense rule, it’s too inconsistent.”

Arsenal - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 01/10/24 / 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain (H) Champions League 05/10/24 / 15:00 Southampton (H) Premier League 19/10/24 / 17:30 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 22/10/24 / 20:00 Shakhtar Donetsk (H) Champions League 27/10/24 / 16:30 Liverpool (H) Premier League

Despite the controversy, Arsenal were able to earn, yet another, three points as their quest to knock Pep Guardiola and Co off their perch continues. Up next for Arteta’s men is a Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain before welcoming Southampton to north London next weekend.