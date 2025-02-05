Arsenal's chances of winning silverware this season took a hit as they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United on Wednesday evening. Coming into the semi-final, the Gunners needed to overturn a 2-0 deficit, having lost the first leg to the Magpies last month, but it was more of the same as Eddie Howe's men beat them by the same scoreline to advance to the final.

Goals from Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon condemned Arsenal to the exit and it was an excellent performance from Newcastle. In stark contrast, it was anything but an impressive night for the Gunners and they looked worlds away from the team that beat Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday.

One player in particular who struggled was William Saliba. Following his move to the Emirates, he's transformed into one of the best centre-backs in the world. There aren't many forwards that he can't keep quiet, but he didn't look like the same player against the Magpies. In fact, some Arsenal fans think he's had a major weakness exposed.

Related Newcastle United 2-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Newcastle United advanced to the EFL Cup final with a 2-0 victory on the night against Arsenal.

Arsenal fans on Saliba

They didn't like what they saw

Close

Throughout the game, Arsenal's defence couldn't quite handle Newcastle's attack and Saliba was no different. Alexander Isak regularly got the better of him and fans were quick to voice their frustration with the Frenchman on social media. One fan claimed the pressure had proven to be too much for him. On X (Twitter), he said: "This Saliba guy... Pressures got to him."

Two fans highlighted how badly Isak dominated Saliba throughout the game. One posted: "Isak has given Saliba the absolute run around tonight," while another said: "Alexander Isak is easily the best striker in the league. Never seen Saliba get bullied like this before."

Finally, a handful of supporters shared how the performance exposed a major weakness in Saliba's game and that was ability in the air. One fan posted: "I have to say, despite how good Saliba is, the one weakness he has, in spite of his height, is aerial duels. That’s the one thing stopping him from becoming an all-time great right now." Another shared that sentiment, posting: "Difference between Saliba in ground duels and Saliba in aerial duels is so glaring."

A final fan said: "Opposition strikers beginning to target Saliba as they see him as a ‘soft touch’ relatively speaking, compared to Gabriel, who’s been immaculate this season."

Saliba has been excellent for Arsenal throughout his run with the side, but his issues aerially might prevent him going down as one of the club's greatest defenders. There's still plenty of time for him to figure things out and fix that area, though.