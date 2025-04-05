Arsenal’s last-ditch charge to be crowned Premier League champions took a dip as they drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday afternoon – and fans of the north Londoners have insisted that Mikel Arteta ‘MUST’ make a particular signing in the summer.

Of course, dropping points at Goodison Park is not the end of the world given it’s still mathematically possible for Arsenal to catch Liverpool before the campaign’s conclusion next month – but Arteta and his entourage will be using every match as inspiration.

Inspiration for the summer, that is, should they fall short of lifting silverware for a third season on the bounce. A new striker will, for sure, be on the club’s shopping list – but signing another central midfielder will also be on the cards.

Arsenal Fans Implore Arteta to Make Specific Midfield Addition

'He's basically a younger Jorginho'