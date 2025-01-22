Summary Arsenal's Achilles' heel is attacking depth, but Bradley Barcola offers a tantalising glimpse at the potential future.

Barcola's electrifying performance filled Mbappe's shoes, showcasing his value in a pivotal Champions League duel against Man City.

Arsenal fans are buzzing about Barcola, urging the club to sign him for an attacking boost after witnessing his magic.

Since Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka succumbed to long-term injuries, Arsenal’s Achilles’ heel in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in two decades has been painfully exposed: their attacking depth. Jamie Carragher hammered home this point following the Gunners’ 2-2 stalemate with Aston Villa - a sentiment that has since echoed through the Emirates Stadium like a chorus of agreement from the faithful.

But on Wednesday night, Arsenal fans caught a tantalising glimpse of what their future frontline might look like - not by watching their own hard-fought victory over Dinamo Zagreb, but by casting an envious eye on Manchester City’s 4-2 Champions League defeat to PSG. While transfer rumours have swirled around names like Alexander Isak and Bundesliga hotshot Benjamin Sesko, one name refuses to drift out of the conversation: Bradley Barcola.

The £127,000-per-week 'cheat code', among the fastest players in Europe’s top five leagues this season, has been lighting up the pitch with performances that leave defenders eating his dust. On Wednesday night, he delivered another electric display that had Arsenal fans dreaming of him gracing the opposite flank to Saka.

Bradley Barcola's Performance Has Arsenal Fans Dreaming

It was a Man of the Match performance worthy of the revelry

In 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season, 22-year-old Barcola has filled Kylian Mbappe's big shoes with frightening ease. He has scored 11 goals and produced three assists, despite this being his first full campaign since bursting onto the scene last term. While he has had to wait for his moment in Europe's most prestigious competition, Wednesday night presented the perfect stage to show he's worth his weight in gold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Mason Greenwood has scored more Ligue 1 goals than Bradley Barcola this season (12) - but the latter has a better conversion rate (23%), shot accuracy (54%), and goals-per-90 ratio (0.81).

Against Man City, the Parisians needed a victory to have any realistic hope of progressing in the Champions League. After going two goals down, the PSG sides of old would have faltered but up stepped the Lyon academy graduate, who put his team on his back and paved the way for a stellar second-half onslaught.

While his assist for Ousmane Dembele and goal shortly after - a rebound after Desire Doue struck the crossbar - will ultimately steal the headlines, though, his overall performance was just as deserving of a bouquet of flowers or two.

During his 81-minute cameo, the rocket-powered winger also boasted a passing accuracy of 95%, created a further two chances, took 10 touches in Man City's box, had a perfect long pass success rate, and successfully completed three dribbles. Meanwhile, he also completed 1/1 tackles he made.

Bradley Barcola's performance vs Manchester City - in numbers Minutes played 81 Goals 1 Assists 1 Chances created 2 Passing accuracy 21/22 (95%) Long ball accuracy 1/1 (100%) Touches in opposition box 10 Dribbling success 3/6 (50%) Tackles made 1/1 (100%)

What Arsenal Fans Are Saying About Barcola

They are convinced he will inject the venom they need in attack

While Arsenal won 2-0 themselves, the Gunners' fanbase flocked to heap praise on Barcola, even going as far as to tag the club's official X account to urge them to put a bid in for the flying Frenchman. 'Hey Arsenal, bring me Barcola now... don't wait for the summer' one fan remarked. Meanwhile, another said: 'Bradley Barcola is bonkers' with a crying emoji.

As another Arsenal fan added: 'Bradley Barcola is so, so good', another was quick to forecast a future where Man City are reminded of Wednesday night's horror show in just a few weeks when Arsenal must welcome Pep Guardiola's side to north London: 'If we can sign Barcola, we should, just for that assist against City. We might need that in a couple of weeks.'

Clearly, Arsenal supporters are big fans of Barcola. While Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard aren't currently cutting it, it's clear the club needs a freshen-up in attack, and Arteta's recruitment team may be taking a closer look at the elusive winger in the remaining 10 days of the January transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of FotMob and SofaScore unless stated otherwise (correct as of 22/01/25)