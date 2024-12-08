Arsenal's title hopes have taken another significant hit as they failed to beat Fuham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon. The two sides met in the Premier League and couldn't be separated after 95 minutes, with the game finishing 1-1. It could have been worse for the Gunners. They fell behind to an early Raul Jimenez strike, but levelled things up through a William Saliba header.

Still, a point means they've failed to close the gap between themselves and Liverpool at the top of the table and it was ultimately a disappointing afternoon for Mikel Arteta's men and their supporters. The fans are unhappy with one player in particular and took to social media to share their opinions on Kai Havertz's performance in the game.

Arsenal Fans on Havertz

They aren't impressed

Considering the nature of the disappointing result, there were a number of players that failed to deliver against Fulham, but none have left fans more frustrated than Havertz. The former Chelsea man moved to the Emirates last year and settled into north London very nicely. He transitioned into a new role as a centre-forward and did a solid job in the position.

Recently, though, he's hit a rough patch. The German has scored just one goal in his last seven league appearances and has turned out some poor performances on the pitch. Fans have grown tired of his issues and they've spoken out on X (Twitter) following the draw against the Cottagers.

One fan blasted him for his shooting ability, saying: "Kai Havertz is disgraceful with his shooting, man. Come on," while another thinks he's regressed as a centre-forward and posted: "What is Havertz good for these days? He’s not even a nuisance anymore, doesn’t win headers, doesn’t win duels. Things he excelled at when he first started playing CF for us he doesn’t do anymore."

A third supporter has begged Arsenal to finally sign a new striker, clearly having had enough of Havertz in the role. He said: "Please sign a striker. Havertz is not good enough."

A fourth fan even claimed Havertz was helping Fulham and actively hurting his own side, posting: "Havertz is basically a third centre-back for Fulham. This guy is just a tall and over-pampered waste of space."

Finally, another supporter highlighted the forward's struggles recently and claimed signing him is what has hurt Arteta's reign at the Emirates. They said: "Havertz has 1 g/a in his last 8 Premier League games, we’ll still win games because we have all-timers, but I can’t quite describe how badly this signing destroyed the Arteta project and everything he stood for. Chelsea are now better than us in every metric and the eye test too."