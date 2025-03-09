There is not much for Arsenal fans to shout about at the moment, as the Gunners sunk further adrift of top spot in the Premier League thanks to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford. Despite maintaining plenty of possession, Mikel Arteta's side rarely troubled the hosts with clear-cut opportunities, and it was David Raya who had to do most of the work out of the two goalkeepers.

The performance shows just how much the North London outfit need a clinical goalscorer, even if an agitated Arteta doesn't want to admit that. There was some positivity on the attacking front, though, as Gabriel Martinelli made his return from injury to bolster numbers. However, his cameo at the Theatre of Dreams has not been well-received by fans online, only adding to the current pressure the club are facing in their ongoing crisis.

Martinelli Slammed By Fans After Return to the Pitch

The striker failed to make the desired impact

The 23-year-old made his way onto the pitch with a little over 30 minutes left on the clock, replacing youngster Ethan Nwaneri. However, he failed to make any major difference to proceedings, as he initially posed little threat to Andre Onana's net.

There were some signs of life in the final ten minutes, as the Brazilian mustered up an effort that stung the palms of the United shotstopper, but later his blushes would be spared by the offside flag, as he managed to blaze a close range effort over the ball with an empty goal to aim at.

Aside from that, Martinelli, who is in talks to sign a new contract at the Emirates, completed just 71% percent of his passes, won only two of his six duels and lost possession an incredible 8 times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinelli lost possession once every four minutes on average.

While most would be happy to have a player back fit in an area of the pitch where their team is sorely lacking, that wasn't the case for Gunners supporters, who lambasted Martinelli for his appearance.

"Forgot how stupid Martinelli was. What a horrendous footballer," stated one fan, while another added "I have not missed Martinelli at all. This cameo is a reminder."

A third said: "Nah, sell Martinelli for that," in relation to his offside miss, while a fourth chimed in to say: "Thought I told you that you don't keep players like Martinelli around when you are trying to win big trophies. Catastrophic regression while players like Saka have hit the moon."

Related Jamie Carragher Names 3 Players Who Will Stop Arsenal From Winning Premier League Every time Arsenal take one step forward, they seem to take another step back soon after, and Carragher has blamed this lack of progress on a trio.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 09/03/2025.