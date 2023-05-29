Arsenal may have stumbled in the final weeks of the season in their bid to win the Premier League title for the first time in nearly two decades, but their fans were full of appreciation for boss Mikel Arteta after their final game of the season at the Emirates.

For a long period, it looked as though the Gunners' last-day clash with Wolves was going to be the fixture where they lifted the Premier League trophy - and their supporters sent ticket prices on the secondary market into orbit as a result.

At one point, tickets to the match were selling for a massive £53,000 each.

Now, we're not convinced that admission to any sporting event is worth that sort of money, but Arsenal certainly appeared to be champions in waiting when they were five points clear with nine games to play at the end of March.

Arsenal tickets for final game vs Wolves were being sold for crazy amount back in March

Unfortunately for Arteta's side, they endured a nightmare run shortly afterwards, dropping points in three consecutive games against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton - before falling to a damaging 4-1 defeat to City at the Etihad Stadium.

Further defeats to Brighton and Nottingham Forest ensured that Arsenal would have to settle for second spot as Man City romped to a third successive Premier League crown with Pep Guardiola masterminding a perfectly-timed end-of-season run of form.

However, the final day saw the north London outfit end their campaign on a high note with a 5-0 victory over Wolves.

An early Granit Xhaka brace was followed up by goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Jakub Kiwior as Arsenal signed off in style.

Despite the disappointment of losing out on the title, the Emirates roared its approval as Arteta took the microphone to address the crowd after the match.

The 41-year-old, though, had absolutely no chance of making himself heard as the stadium rose to show their appreciation.

Footage of the spine-tingling reaction for Arteta has since gone viral - and you can check it out below.

Video: Mikel Arteta received an incredible reaction after Arsenal 5-0 Wolves

"We know what is in our destination, is to bring success, joy, and trophies to this club, but in the meantime please enjoy the journey," the Spaniard declared when the swell of crowd noise eventually quietened.

"Enjoy the company. I cannot be more grateful, or be more proud to have this journey with all of you, with the players and the staff, everybody at the club.

"Thank you so much for your trust, your patience and thank you for your unconditional love that you are showing towards the team, the staff, the club and everyone that supports this football club. Thank you so much!"

Arteta insists Arsenal 'can't be happy' with second place

While Arsenal's top-two finish represents a considerable improvement on prior seasons, Arteta has laid down the gauntlet to his side to go one better next season.

"We wanted to bring the club back to the Champions League [this season]. That was the main target," he told reporters after the match, per the Evening Standard.

"That was obviously a big demand in the summer before we did certain things and before we managed to keep some of our players.

"Then the journey started and day by day, you start to have a feeling that the team is moving in the right direction and the energy and spirit is really good.

"Then you start to generate some belief. We didn’t expect to finish where we are. I think it’s the third-best record in the club, with the history of the club, the most wins ever.

"It’s a lot but it’s still not enough to win it. We understand where the level is. If we want to be the real deal, we can’t be happy with what we have, and we have to be next season much better."

As much appreciation as Arsenal fans showed to Arteta on Sunday evening, we can only imagine the reaction if he's able to deliver a Premier League title exactly 20 years after the 'Invincibles' last won English football's biggest prize.