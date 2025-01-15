Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal silenced any doubters with a 2-1 victory over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League – but Raheem Sterling’s 61-minute display, despite picking up all three points, has dominated the post-match discourse.

After Arsenal enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession early on, Spurs captain Son Heung-min opened the scoring within 25 minutes after the hosts failed to clear the lines from a corner. But the home side’s persistence paid dividends 15 minutes later.

Dominic Solanke scored at the wrong end to level proceedings before Arteta’s men took charge just before the interval after Antonin Kinsky’s soft palm was unable to keep out Leandro Trossard’s shot in the 44th minute.

And while the likes of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel will be basking in the post-match praise, the same cannot be said for Sterling as, before being replaced by Gabriel Martinelli just half the hour mark, the Englishman failed to produce anything of note.

It’s not fair to say that he’s not signing from the same hymn sheet as his teammates – and that was evidenced by his display against Spurs, a team 11 places below the title-chasers. What has escaped the Gunners for some time is silverware and adding experience was pivotal to Arsenal’s title aspirations going forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling became the first English player to play for four different clubs in the Champions League when he showed out for Arsenal at the Europe's top table.

As a means of bolstering their squad with such know-how, Arteta and his entourage turned their attention to an out-of-sorts Sterling – regarded as one of the greatest English attackers in football history – in the summer and secured his signature, albeit on a temporary deal, for him to bring his serial-winning mentality.

Since joining from Chelsea in August, he’s featured 12 times in all competitions – equating to 506 minutes of action – and has just one goal and two assists to his name. All in all, he’s flattered to deceive.

Against Ange Postecoglou’s men, his two dribble attempts failed to come off, and he also lost possession on 13 different occasions. Alongside that, the four-time Premier League winner took 47 touches and was successful in just 80% (20/25) of his passes.

Arsenal supporters, in the wake of their north London derby triumph on their own patch, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to display their trust – or evident lack thereof – in the seasoned England international’s ability.

One wrote: “I’ve always said he’s overrated. He’s got no footballing intelligence and is playing 2 levels below the rest. His shots are either off target or gently tapped right down the middle of the goal.”

A second fan wrote that Sterling, a player who has plied his trade at the top of the English game for years now, played with very little urgency – an aspect needed in such a crucial match – while admitting that he looked a ‘bit rusty’.

“TNT comms was right. He played too safe and no urgency. Slowed down attacks. Needed to run at Spurs' defence and rarely did. Maybe a bit rusty.”

Another supporter claimed he is among the club’s biggest transfer woes: “Shouldn’t play for us again. Haven’t seen one redeeming game. Mistakes are made with transfers. He’s been one. We need a top class winger to compete with the rest of the boys in Saka's absence."

All statistics per Sofascore - correct as of 15/01/25