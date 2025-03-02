Every now and then in football, you get a youngster break into the sport with a familiar second name. From Italian legends Cesare and Paolo Maldini to goalkeeping royalty Peter and Kasper Schmeichel, there have been some brilliant father-son duos over the years.

With that in mind, it's worth keeping track of Mathis Eboue as his career progresses. The 15-year-old is making waves in English football and looks set to have a bright future. His father being none other than Arsenal cult hero of the early Emirates era Emmanuel Eboue.

His dad played 132 times for the Gunners, although he didn't always have the best time in north London. After all, he was once famously booed off by his own fans following a dreadful display vs Wigan Athletic.

Perhaps that is why his son now plays for London rivals Chelsea instead.

Mathis Eboue Shining For Chelsea

Joined in 2024 after spells at Watford and Arsenal

In December 2024, Eboue junior made the move from Watford to Chelsea. As per the Sun, he shone for Watford all the way up to under-21 level before making the move. The attacking midfielder is viewed by the Blues as a key signing as they look to snap up more and more talented prospects at a young age.

He has made waves at youth level internationally too. Although his father was an Ivory Coast international, Mathis has represented England U-16s. He has proved to be a key player at that level as well, scoring the competition-winning goal for his team against France in the Challenge Trophy.

His impressive development at Watford and subsequent move to Chelsea has helped him quickly earn wonderkid status within the world of youth football. That said, he has some way to go before he can consider himself an established professional like his father.

Emmanuel Eboue Premier League Stats for Arsenal Games 132 Goals 5 Assists 14 Clean sheets 21 Wins 74 Defeats 23

Interestingly enough, back in 2017, Eboue senior explained to Goal how he was proud that his son was playing for Arsenal and had chosen them over Chelsea. He said: "[Mathis] plays for Arsenal, I think he signed last year. I’m happy, happy to see him play and enjoy football.

"And also because he likes Arsenal. Because he had two choices, Chelsea and Arsenal. I didn’t tell him anything, I said: 'Mathis it’s up to you. It doesn’t matter where, I want you to be happy'. And he said to me: 'Daddy I want to play for Arsenal. I like Arsenal and you used to play here too, the people they love you, so I want to play here'."

He also claimed that Wenger – who was still in charge of Arsenal at the time – spoke to an academy manager and said that the way Mathis plays 'is like Gilberto Silva'. Young Eboue must have only been about seven or eight at the time, so it's little wonder that he has since left Arsenal – with youth players often moving about a lot at such a young age.

While Eboue eventually earned cult hero status at Arsenal, his time with the team wasn't always easy. He failed to win a trophy during his seven years with the north London outfit, and the nadir of his career came in 2008.

The Ivorian came off the bench vs Wigan but looked completely lost in midfield on the day. Wenger taking pity on the player, brought him off but the indignity of a sub being subbed left the player distraught as he was booed off the pitch:

"I was very surprised by that reaction of the fans. The whole team was playing bad that day but we still won 1-0. All of us played badly. I don’t know why it was only me. When you are a footballer and your own fans boo you, it’s very bad, your confidence goes. After that happened I said to Arsene Wenger, 'I don’t want to come in any more for training because I feel bad'."

He added that he was left in tears by the whole ordeal, saying:

"I got back home and I was crying. But the same week some of the fans came to the club to say sorry to me about that. That was very nice. It meant a lot. 'Eboue, don’t listen,' they said. 'You know we love you'.

He will hope his son never has to go through such a difficult moment in his career. Thankfully, at this stage, it looks as though Mathis was a brilliant future – albeit playing for Chelsea and not the Gunners.

Stats via Premier League