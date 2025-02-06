Summary Arsenal failed to mount a comeback against Newcastle, with Odegaard's lacklustre performance coming under harsh scrutiny.

Odegaard's captaincy is questioned as fans criticise his leadership and ability to lead the team to glory.

The spotlight is on Arsenal's long-standing "mentality issue" in their pursuit of major titles, despite flashes of brilliance.

After Arsenal’s 5-1 demolition job of Manchester City on Sunday, the air was thick with confidence - but the real battle was far from over. Time and again, the Gunners have looked like world-beaters, only to reload and misfire when it matters most. Just when they seem poised to storm the summit, life comes at them fast once again.

With no silverware in hand, Arsenal’s task was clear: overturn a two-goal mountain in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle on Wednesday night. But instead of a rousing comeback, they crashed and burned, bowing out with a 4-0 aggregate embarrassment. Under the floodlights of St James’ Park, when the going got tough, Arsenal once again looked like a side that left their backbone at home.

William Saliba was as sturdy as a house of cards in a hurricane, while Kai Havertz’s finishing was about as useful as a solar-powered flashlight. However, it was Martin Odegaard who found himself under the fiercest scrutiny. The Norwegian puppet master was meant to pull the strings, but instead, he played the wrong tune. Is the Norwegian conductor good enough to lead a side with ambitions of a first major honour in over five years? As of right now, Arsenal fans don't exactly think so.

Martin Odegaard's Performance Against Newcastle

His task was relatively straightforward, but he couldn't follow through

As Arsenal entered the bellowing walls of St James' Park on Wednesday night, a two-goal deficit awaited them. But one of the core messages that Arteta would have delivered to his side would likely have been along the lines of: "do what you've already been doing". After all, even without Bukayo Saka in their ranks, they had dismantled the four-peat Premier League champions just days earlier with five goals to their name.

For Odegaard, his job couldn't have been any simpler: make things tick, force opportunities, and ensure the heads of his teammates never dropped. With a deficit like theirs, there was no time to resort to slow buildup play and a conservative approach, especially seeing as Newcastle preferred a slower dynamic. So, as the team's primary creator, the onus was on Odegaard to be the driving force of a comeback.

Ultimately, though, he failed. In his 61-minute cameo, the 26-year-old took four shots with none of them hitting the target, created just one chance for his teammates, and made just four passes into the final third. While his passes were often accurate - with a success rate of 91% - they didn't pass the eye test, which saw the midfielder constantly take the easier route rather than try to force things into Arsenal's favour.

It was a lacklustre performance from the captain, and his own shortcomings affected the rest of the team. With key players sidelined through injury, Arteta's side often have to rely on their skipper to deliver, but the feeling is that he didn't against Newcastle, and the finger has been pointed at an issue that has become all too familiar in N5.

Arsenal's "Mentality Issue" Reclaims Harsh Spotlight

The captain can't be exempt from such issues

Over the past five years, Arsenal’s mentality has been a whipping boy for their trophy drought. While they’ve often found themselves in the thick of the title race, they've frequently fallen just short, always a step behind their rivals. There’s no shortage of reasons why this might be the case, but in recent weeks, the spotlight has turned squarely onto their choice of captain.

Following their latest cup exit, Arsenal fans flooded social media, their frustration bubbling over. With only two competitions left to chase - the Premier League, where they’re trailing by six points to Liverpool, and the Champions League, a prize that’s famously always eluded them - questions are beginning to swirl around Odegaard's ability to wear the armband and lead the team to glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal last won the Premier League in the 2003/04 season. If they fail to win it this term, they will reach 21 years since last being crowned the Champions of England.

"Odegaard is the worst captain in Arsenal history," one fan harshly remarked amid the frustrations of missing out on a first cup final since 2020. "When you're chasing something you rely on your captain to give that extra 10% to lift the team. Instead our captain hides consistently. On a 5 year trophy drought and all this guy does his flick his hair and wave at the crowd."

Another fan added: "Odegaard is the worst Arsenal captain in my 30 years of supporting them," while a third said: "Odegaard is the perfect captain for Arteta Pathetic weak bottle job" and a fourth remarked: "You see this type of game and it's clear that Odegaard should not be captain and shouldn't be the main creator either." A fifth then concluded: "Odegaard isn't a captain. A weak-minded player and always has been."

Seemingly gone are the days of Steven Gerrard or Roy Keane - two players who would carry their team on their backs if it meant pleasing their bosses and fans, all while bringing silverware back to the city. But not all is gloom and doom in north London, and should they continue their form from the match against Man City just four days ago, they are always in with a shot of glory - it just remains to be seen if they have the nerve to reach the finishing line this time around.

