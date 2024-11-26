Arsenal have a long list of players who overcame initial problems with the club's passionate fanbase. Granit Xhaka is a prime example. The Swiss midfielder bounced back from a volatile feud with fans that led to him being stripped of the club captaincy. He put those issues behind him to become a shining star under Mikel Arteta.

Another player who endured difficulties during his spell at the Emirates was Emmanuel Eboue, the Ivorian right-back who spent six years with Arsene Wenger's side. He was in and out of the iconic former manager's first team as he tried to get to grips with the demands of English football.

Eboue's Arsenal spell was one of trials, tribulations and atypical antics that eventually won over fans. He was able to turn things around after hitting rock bottom.

Eboue's dismal night that led to Arsenal fans' boos

The Ivorian was devastated and didn't want to train

The lowest point in Eboue's career came in 2008 when a nightmare outing in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic led to fan fury. The versatile Ivorian came on in midfield but lacked confidence and looked lost.

Wenger identified Eboue's struggles and took him off before the end of the match. His coach said he'd played longer than he wanted, and it was 'difficult to see and accept' the fans getting on his back.

The damage was done, though, for the ex-Ivory Coast international, as his confidence hit rock bottom. He recalled the problematic period years later and how he didn't want to go into training (via Metro):

I was very surprised by that reaction of the fans. The whole team was playing bad that day but we still won 1-0. All of us played badly. I don’t know why it was only me. When you are a footballer and your own fans boo you, it’s very bad, your confidence goes. After that happened I said to Arsene Wenger, 'I don’t want to come in any more for training because I feel bad'.

Eboue pointed out that some fans had his back and urged him to ignore the boo-boys:

I got back home and I was crying. But the same week some of the fans came to the club to say sorry to me about that. That was very nice. It meant a lot. 'Eboue, don’t listen,' they said. 'You know we love you'.

Eboue bounced back from the ordeal and spent three further years at Arsenal as a utility man. He made 214 appearances for the North London giants, posting 10 goals and 20 assists.

However, it wasn't until the endpoint of his footballing career that fans appreciated just how funny and charismatic the 2005 FA Cup winner was. There is a highlight reel of hilarious incidents involving the 41-year-old in and out of football.

Eboue's comedy act had Arsenal fans in hysterics

Groovy celebrations, fancy dress and pretend multilingualism

For the most part, Eboue played with a smile on his face, and his bubbly personality was a hit with fans on and off the pitch. One incident involving the former Arsenal man came during the 2010 FIFA World Cup and is a staple in football's funniest moments.

Ivory Coast beat North Korea 3-0, and Eboue got up to mischief while his opponents' manager, Huh Jung-moo, gave captain Park Chu-young instructions. The ex-Galatasaray defender ventured over to their conversation, pretended to understand what they were saying, and nodded along enthusiastically, in a hysterical moment.

Eboue also turned up at ex-teammate Gilberto Silva's house wearing a tiger suit for a Christmas get-together. In 2007, he visited Buckingham Palace with the Gunners to meet Queen Elizabeth II. He offered to retire and look after her Royal Highness' beloved corgis. It left her and Prince Philip in stitches.

The ex-Sunderland right-back's zaniness was constant during his career, and he hung his boots up in March 2016. He is an Arsenal cult hero whose stories make for a comedy flick. He's spent his post-playing days launching his own football academy in his homeland.