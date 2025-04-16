Arsenal have smashed past Real Madrid and moved onto the Champions League semi-final with a 5-1 win on aggregate. After winning the first leg 3-0, the Gunners expected a much tougher contest on Wednesday night when they arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it was business as usual for Mikel Arteta's men and they won the second leg 2-1.

The entire team shone against Los Blancos, with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly all getting plenty of plaudits from pundits and fans alike after the fact. They weren't the only ones who impressed, though, and Arsenal fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Jurrien Timber after his performance against the reigning Champions League winners.

Timber Vs Real Madrid

He shone against Los Blancos