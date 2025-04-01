Arsenal welcomed Bukayo Saka back to action for the first time in three months during the 2-1 Premier League win against Marco Silva's Fulham. The winger had been sidelined since pulling up with a hamstring injury at Crystal Palace in mid-December, but returned via the substitutes' bench on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta's men came back from the international break to secure three points against the Cottagers, who were soundly beaten in their previous fixture against Palace at the weekend. The Gunners led the west London outfit before Saka's introduction, thanks to a deflected Mikel Merino effort in the 37th minute.

The Emirates faithful gave a warm reception to the returning Saka, who replaced teenager Ethan Nwaneri on the right side of the Arsenal attacking line. It was the first time he'd taken to the field in 101 days for the north Londoners.

Arsenal Fans Delighted at Saka's Return