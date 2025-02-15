Thierry Henry may have laid down his credentials to become Arsenal's new striker amid their injury crisis after the Frenchman's highlights from a charity match went viral. The 47-year-old was one of a number of footballing icons and celebrities that took part in the Match for Hope game in Qatar in an effort to raise money for children who are out of education.

The opposing teams were captained by influencers KSI and AboFlah, managed by Arsene Wenger as well as iShowSpeed, who seemed to have recovered from his nasty bump in the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, it was Henry who stole the show, rolling back the years to put on a classy performance that has had some demanding his return to the Emirates.

Henry's Viral Charity Match Display

The Frenchman oozed class as fans called for him to resign for Arsenal

In the viral footage, Henry can be seen pulling off some of his classic trickery, including his no-look, standing foot pass. The Frenchman controlled the game often from a deeper position, allowing his teammates to run off him for some threatening attacks. The former PFA Player of the Year was also noticeably unselfish, as he tried to give some of the influencers on his team a better chance of scoring rather than going for it himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2024 Match For Hope Raised $8.8 million.

Luckily, this approach didn't prove costly, as Henry's team ended up winning 6-5 after a late winner from comedian Adam Waheed. Though Henry didn't get on the scoresheet, he did win a penalty for his team after his attempted flick was handled by YouTuber and Sidemen member Tobi Brown (aka TBJZL).

Henry's display has led to some fans calling for him to be brought back to Arsenal amid their ongoing injury crisis. The news of Kai Havertz's hamstring injury means that the Gunners are likely to be without a recognised striker for the remainder of the season, and some have joked online that the club legend, who would technically be a free agent, should be snapped up.

"47-year-old Henry would be the best reinforcement for the attack," claimed one fan, while a second added "Lets bring him out of retirement just for the reminder of the season. Don't see any free agent out there better than him."

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero got on the scoresheet

As well as Henry, there were several other stars from football's past on display on Friday night. Spanish World Cup-winning duo David Silva and Andres Iniesta lined up in the centre of the park for team iShowSpeed, while the former Arsenal striker was joined by Juventus legends Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Del Piero.

While the former players all had the ability to take the game by storm, only Del Piero managed to find himself on the scoresheet. There were, however, two assists on the night for Silva and another for Iniesta, as YouTuber SV2 scored an impressive hat-trick and KSI managed to notch an embarrassing own goal.

It was not a good night for iShowSpeed, though, whose barren run in charity matches continued as he failed to provide much threat in attack.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Match For Hope - accurate as of 15/02/2025.