Highlights Kai Havertz finally scored his first goal for Arsenal, relieving the pressure on him as fans celebrated his milestone.

Havertz's goal was met with huge celebrations from his teammates

Arsenal supporters showed their love for Havertz by creating a brilliant chant for him, acknowledging his struggles and supporting him.

Kai Havertz has finally netted his first goal for Arsenal with a second half penalty against Bournemouth, and the Gunners' fans have shown their delight at the new signing getting on the scoresheet. The goal comes during his seventh Premier League appearance for the North London club, and his ninth competitive game overall.

This doesn't seem like an outrageous number of games for a player playing in midfield to take to score a goal, but with the modern game and prominence of social media, there was pressure growing on the shoulders of the German with a microscope being put upon his lack of goal scoring prowess.

In 139 games for Chelsea, the 24-year-old was only able to find the back of the net on 32 occasions despite playing the majority of his games as a centre-forward. With only 15 assists in his time at Stamford Bridge also, Havertz never really lived up to the expectations when he moved from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

He has, however, managed to get his first goal for Arsenal after his £60 million move from their London rivals earlier in the summer.

Kai Havertz scores penalty for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta's side had found themselves 2-0 up in their away league game against Bournemouth courtesy of a Bukayo Saka header and a Martin Odegaard penalty when Havertz was handed his chance to score from the penalty spot himself.

Even with Odegaard - who had already slotted home from 12 yards - still being on the pitch, the decision was made to give the opportunity to the German. He stepped up and beat Neto in the Bournemouth goal, and was then met with huge celebrations from his Arsenal teammates, who were all ecstatic to see their colleague get off the mark.

It was a heart-warming moment to see fellow players give Havertz support, but that is not where the love-in stopped as the travelling supporters also wanted to show their appreciation of the German international.

Read more: 20 Best Solo Goals In Premier League History (Ranked)

Arsenal fans produce brilliant Havertz chant

Videos have emerged online of the Arsenal fans in the stadium going wild, and blasting out an absolutely sensational chant for their player. To the tune of 'Waka Waka (This time for Africa)' by Shakira, the Gunners' faithful sang their hearts out with the words amended to suit the situation.

"Tsamina mina, eh, eh. Waka waka, eh, eh. 60 million down the drain. Kai Havertz scores again," is exactly how the song went, and it will no doubt be appreciated by a player that has appeared to suffer from a lack of confidence in the wake of criticism surrounding his lack of goal threat.

Watch: Arsenal fans' chant for Kai Havertz

Arteta's side went on to win the game 4-0, with defender - Ben White - getting his name on the scoresheet in stoppage time of the game. A routine victory for the title hopeful side will make the headlines for Havertz getting his moment, and rightly so after the question marks surrounding his move to the Emirates in the summer. His manager will likely be feeling more vindicated at the decision to bring him in.

Read more: Arsenal: Raya has received 'strong indication' from Arteta at the Emirates

Kai Havertz career stats (Club)