Highlights Arsenal fans set off fireworks outside the hotel they believed Manchester City were staying at ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham.

City are closing in on a fourth consecutive Premier League title win, which would be a historic feat.

The Gunners need their fierce north London rivals, Tottenham, to halt the Citizens' title hopes.

Arsenal fans set off fireworks outside what they believed was Manchester City's team hotel in the early hours of the morning before the Citizens' clash against Tottenham in the Premier League. The Gunners are hoping their north London foes will get a result against their title rivals to hand them a strong chance of winning the league.

Should Pep Guardiola's men win both of their remaining matches, they will be crowned as champions of England for the fourth year in a row. This would be the first time any team has ever won the Premier League in four consecutive seasons. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team have been almost flawless since the turn of the year, losing only one league fixture - at home against Aston Villa - but still look likely to miss out on their first triumph since 2004.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal haven't lifted the Premier League trophy since the 'Invincibles' team did so in the 2003/04 campaign, two decades ago.

The Gunners are currently one point ahead of City, although they have played one more game. Everton will travel to the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the season with Arsenal certain to still be in with a chance of bringing the prestigious trophy to the ground for the first time. Man City will host West Ham at the same time, meaning both title challengers will be expected to secure victories.

Related Every Time the Premier League Title was Won on the Final Day This Premier League season will be the 10th title decided on the final day in the competition's history. Here is every other nail-biting conclusion.

This leaves many believing the champions' trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the crucial game left in the title race. Spurs are still in with a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League, but need to beat the Citizens to keep those hopes alive.

Arsenal Fans' Prank Backfires

Man City changed their travel plans

According to The Sun, Gunners fans set off fireworks outside the London hotel they believed the City players were trying to sleep in before their big game. However, it's now been revealed that the team hadn't yet travelled to the English capital. They were, in fact, still back in Manchester. View the video below:

The Ashburton Army - an Arsenal supporters group - held their display at 2am, hoping to disrupt the sleep of the Man City players, leaving them tired ahead of their crunch showdown with Tottenham. Guardiola and his players were reportedly set to stay at the hotel in question before the plan was changed so they would travel on the morning of the game instead.

Related Ranking the Craziest Results on the Final Day of the Premier League GIVEMESPORT looks at the 8 most thrilling matches that closed out a Premier League season.

Arsenal Need a Tottenham Result

Spurs have a good record against Man City

Arsenal fans find themselves in the unusual position of hoping to see their fierce rivals Tottenham secure a result. The Gunners need their north London arch-enemies to at least draw with Man City to put the fate of the Premier League title back in their hands.

It's not outside the realm of possibility that 5th place Tottenham could get at least a draw against Guardiola's team of superstars at their home ground as they do have a solid record against the men in sky blue on home soil. The champions are yet to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the league, although they did achieve a 1-0 success at the ground in the FA Cup earlier in the 2023/24 season.