Antonio Rudiger can consider himself lucky after the Real Madrid man avoided any form of punishment despite appearing to stamp on Myles Lewis-Skelly in the second half of Los Blancos' Champions League clash with Arsenal. That's the opinion of fans on social media anyway, who can't believe the centre-back wasn't even shown a yellow card for the violent act.

After losing the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final contest 3-0, Madrid had it all to do in the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu. The task was made even harder when Bukayo Saka scored to extend the Gunners' lead to 4-0. Vinicius Jr immediately hit back, though, to offer Madrid some hope, but it's hard to imagine they'd have any chance at all if Rudiger had received his marking orders as so many fans think he should.

Rudiger Appeared to Stamp on Lewis-Skelly

Fans are outraged on social media

During the second half, before either side had scored yet, Rudiger clashed with Lewis-Skelly and the Arsenal man went to ground. Replays then showed that the former Chelsea star appeared to stamp on the youngster's stomach as he dashed over him. It looked brutal and fans have been quick to voice their outrage online.

One fan took to X (Twitter) and posted: "Rudiger is genuinely the most disgusting player," while another wasn't even sure if he was watching the right sport afterwards, saying: "Is this football or UFC?"

A third supporter simply stated: "This is so bad," while a fourth wasn't too surprised to see a Real Madrid player getting away with something like this, posting: "How do they get away with this?"

Finally, a fifth supporter cut straight to the point and slammed Rudiger's actions, calling them: "Disgraceful."

With Madrid still chasing a three-goal deficit at the time, there was a chance that the incident could come back to haunt Arsenal with the German remaining in the game. Instead, it was Mikel Arteta's men who took the lead through an audacious Saka chip. The forward redeemed himself after he missed a penalty earlier in the night with an embarrassing Panenka attempt. Vinicius Jr capitalised on a William Saliba mistake to peg them back almost immediately after, but with the aggregate score standing at 4-1, Carlo Ancelotti's men face the impossible if they're to somehow qualify.