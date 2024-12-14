Arsenal dropped points once again in their bid for the Premier League title, as they were left frustrated by Everton. The Toffees came away with a 0-0 draw at the Emirates, dealing another blow to Mikel Arteta's title hopes.

The Gunners were by far the dominant side, having 77% possession as the visitors offered little threat going forward. Arsenal had 13 shots in the game, but Jordan Pickford was in inspired form to prevent the home side from walking away with three points. In an overall disjointed performance, the north Londoners were far from their free-flowing best, as their most creative outlets were well marshaled.

Everton had just two attempts on goal during the game, and never looked like winning, but they came away from the Emirates delighted with the point. A lot of Arsenal's stars were off their game, but one player in particular, Gabriel Martinelli, came under a lot of scrutiny from supporters on social media after the game.

Gabriel Martinelli Had a Disappointing Afternoon

Ashley Young defended brilliantly against the Brazilian.

When Martinelli saw the team sheets and noticed he was up against 39-year-old Ashley Young, he would have been licking his lips. However, the veteran full-back put in a superb display to limit the Brazilian's chances during the game. Martinelli is one of the Gunners' most dangerous attackers, but has found the net just three times this season, as his side bid for a first Premier League trophy since 2004.

Against Everton, the tricky winger completed 0/4 dribbles, as he struggled to provide any sort of creative spark down the left-hand side. Although the Toffees' defence put in an impressive performance, Mikel Arteta would have expected a lot more from his forward.

After the game, fans on social media reacted to the game, and there was a lot of disappointment in Martinelli. One fan shared on X, 'Martinelli had 73 mins against a 39-year-old Ashley Young, and offered precisely... nothing.' Whilst another discussed the full-back he was facing, 'Ashley Young was an adult before Martinelli could walk and Martinelli still can’t beat him.'

Evidently a talented player, Martinelli has struggled recently, and the game against Everton epitomised that. After an afternoon where he only completed 1/3 crosses, fans were suggesting the Gunners sell the winger in January. It wasn't just the former Corinthians youth player who came under fire though, with fans being frustrated with their whole forward line. In a season where Man City have been far from their best, and after Liverpool dropped points to Fulham, there is a real opportunity for the Gunners to lift the Premier League title. Yet results like this and 1-1 draws to Fulham are why they could fall short of their goal.

Martinelli has displayed his ability on numerous occasions for Arsenal in the past, but performances similar to the one against Everton have become far too common in recent weeks. If the Gunners are to overturn Liverpool's lead at the top of the table, they may need to invest in a new wide player to increase their attacking output.