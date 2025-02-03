Arsenal fans were left fuming over Gary Neville's commentary during their side’s dominant 5-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The emphatic win kept Mikel Arteta’s men within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, despite Erling Haaland’s second-half equaliser briefly halting their momentum before they stormed ahead with four more unanswered goals.

While most of the drama unfolded late in the match, one early moment grabbed global attention. Just two minutes in, Martin Odegaard capitalised on a defensive blunder by Manuel Akanji to open the scoring. In the aftermath, Gabriel was seen screaming in Haaland’s face - a continuation of their heated clash in September’s 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

It was far from the last time the Brazilian tried to rattle the towering striker throughout the ninety minutes. The in-form defender repeatedly attempted to provoke the 25-year-old, while Myles Lewis-Skelly later mimicked his signature celebration, adding insult to injury. After full-time, Neville branded Gabriel's antics as 'disprespectful', but it was something else he said during the match that really irked the Arsenal supporters.

Related Pep Guardiola Reacts to Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Celebration During Arsenal 5-1 Man City Haaland suffered a rough night at the Emirates and his manager has responded to the mockery of him.

The former Manchester United defender has been accused of fanning the flames

In the 82nd minute of Sunday's showdown, Neville said he wouldn't begrudge Haaland if he was to react to Gabriel's constant jibes. He said:

“He’s got to snap soon, surely? I mean, honestly. He could eat Gabriel in the next 10 minutes! I don’t think anybody who has played football probably wouldn’t begrudge Haaland losing his rag and going for Gabriel.”

While most Sky Sports viewers acknowledged that the bizarre claim was somewhat of an old trope rather than an attempt at fanning the flames of a newly-born rivalry, a large section of Arsenal supporters were quick to condemn the former Manchester United defender's comments.

"Neville justifying if Haaland lashed out at Gabriel???" one X user said, before another added: "Gary Neville really did just say on live TV ‘I don’t think anybody who has played football would now begrudge Erling Haaland for going for Gabriel’. Wow encouraging violence from his position. Let’s see if it’s mentioned by anyone else shall we?"

A third comment read: "Gary Neville should be made to explain his comment about Haaland doing Gabriel," while a fourth concluded: "Gary Neville sounded so upset throughout that whole 2nd half. From being in disbelief that Foden misplaced a pass, to praying that Haaland would go for Gabriel. Absolute idiot these days. Can’t hide his biases." A fifth tweeted: "Gary Neville absolute disgrace. Encouraging Haaland to do Big Gabby. He should be sacked immediately!"

Mikel Arteta lost nine of his first 10 managerial meetings against Pep Guardiola, but after Sunday's victory, the Gunners' boss became just the third manager (after Thomas Frank and Jurgen Klopp) to go unbeaten in five games across all competitions against the Spaniard.

It also now means Arsenal have gone unbeaten in 14 consecutive Premier League matches for just the second time in the club's history, and as the home support sang "Are you watching, Merseyside?" there's a feel-good factor at the Emirates Stadium and genuine belief the north Londoners can claim their first league title in two decades. But first, they must close the six-point gap between themselves and Liverpool, who still have a game in hand.