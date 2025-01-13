Summary Arsenal have endured a difficult week which has seen them go winless in three games.

Mikel Merino's performance against Man United was lackluster, not living up to expectations.

Arsenal fans have now made their feelings on the midfielder heard.

In a season where many believe Mikel Arteta must deliver silverware to keep Arsenal's grand project from sputtering out, what seemed like a relatively straightforward week on paper turned into a storm of disappointment. With home clashes against Manchester United and Newcastle, plus a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion, the Gunners were poised for progress—but have instead found themselves firing blanks.

The past seven days have been a bitter pill to swallow. A 1-1 stalemate to lose ground in the Premier League title race, a 2-0 stumble in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, and an agonising penalty shootout exit from the FA Cup in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday night paint a picture far removed from a team that’s been "oh-so-close" to glory in recent seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal are winless in their last three games for the second time this season after having endured the same run of form in November against Newcastle, Inter Milan, and Chelsea.

The past week's misfortunes are as much a result of multiple contributing factors as they are of any single issue or mistake. However, for many Arsenal fans, the seeds of the current struggles were sown back in the summer. The club’s pursuit of Mikel Merino, following his impressive Euro 2024 campaign, seemed like a masterstroke at the time. A £30 million price tag may not have broken the bank, but it’s suddenly beginning to feel like the Gunners overpaid for fool’s gold.

Now, as Arsenal aim to pave their very own yellow brick road to silverware, Merino’s contributions have been more like a mirage among those hoping he could continue to kick on from the summer. Many supporters feel his signing has "added nothing" to the project. A costly misstep on a journey where every brick needs to fit in place.

Mikel Merino's Performance Against Man United

The Spaniard failed to make a sustained impact

What every manager wants from a midfielder, especially one in the number 8 role, is a player who can be the glue between defence and attack—a versatile metronome capable of orchestrating chances at one end and snuffing out danger at the other. A jack of all trades, able to make his mark on both sides of the pitch with equal impact.

However, to say Merino fell short in both of these vital areas during Sunday’s FA Cup exit wouldn’t be too far from the mark. The 28-year-old seemed to merely occupy space, offering little beyond being a filler in the lineup. His 73 minutes on the field were a study in underperformance, as his efforts amounted to little more than a blip on the radar.

His two shots were blocked, and he completed just 14 successful passes. Only three of those passes made it into the final third. His dribbles were inconsistent, with a modest 50% success rate. Of the three long balls he attempted, only one found its target. As for duels, whether aerial or on the ground, he was equally ineffective, winning just half of them.

Mikel Merino's match statistics against Manchester United Minutes played 73 Shots 2 Shots blocked 2 Passes 14/21 (67%) Successful dribbles 1/2 (50%) Long balls 1/3 (33%) Passes into final third 3 Ground duels won 4/7 (57%) Aerial duels won 1/3 (33%)

In contrast to Jorginho and Martin Odegaard, the former Real Sociedad midfielder made little impact on a match that appeared set to tilt in Arsenal’s favour, especially after Diogo Dalot’s red card gave them a numerical advantage. But with Arteta still grappling with his midfield setup - having previously experimented with Kai Havertz in that role - the north London club seems no closer to finding the right balance in that area of the pitch.

Arsenal Fans Have Had Their Say On Mikel Merino

The Emirates Stadium faithful are growing tired of the midfielder

Gunners fans have made their frustrations heard loud and clear on social media since the team's FA Cup elimination. While some supporters question Arteta's ability to elevate the team to the next level, and a small group have crossed the line in their criticism following Havertz's missed penalty, there’s widespread agreement on Merino’s "pointless" performances.

"I have never seen a midfielder that hides like Merino. A midfielder that can’t pass, turn on the ball or separate himself to be found. He is just there," one X user remarked. Meanwhile, a second said: "Merino is like a referee. Just follows the play and doesn’t get involved" and a third commented: "Merino is so pointless, honestly what a waste of money."

There was a mutual discontent aimed towards Merino and his inability to make a difference from midfield as another Arsenal supporter took to social media to say: "Merino is such a mind-boggling signing. Ridiculous profiling. Over £100m spent on him and Havertz trying to replace Xhaka and our answer is to play our £105m 6 there."

One final comment concluded: "I want him to be good and come good, but so far, Mikel Merino has been a disastrous signing. He offers nothing, does nothing, and is a nothing player."

All statistics courtesy of FotMob (correct as of 13/01/2025)